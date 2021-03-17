Kenosha County golf courses opening for play Friday

Kenosha County’s Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course will open for play, weather permitting, on Friday, County Executive Jim Kreuser announced Wednesday.
“It’s seemed like a long winter, but spring is here and golf season is back,” Kreuser said in a news release. “I encourage golfers to get out, get some fresh air and check out our great Kenosha County courses.”
PGA professional Dan Drier, general manager of golf operations for Kenosha County, said renovations have been completed at Brighton Dale to highlight the layout’s natural surroundings, and there are new continuous cart paths at Petrifying Springs.
“We have completed the renovation of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links that included addressing the drainage, green surrounds and bunkers, and we’ve also had much of the underbrush in the wooded areas removed throughout Brighton Dale,” Drier said. “We are (also) excited to show off our improved conditions and new continuous cart paths at Petrifying Springs Golf Course.
“We are really proud of our golf courses this season and excited for our guests to play them.”
Daily fees and season passes have remained the same for the last 11 years, with options available including unlimited golf, senior and junior rates. For the start of the season, the hours of operation for both courses will be from 8 a.m. to dusk, seven days a week, weather permitting. As the weather warms up, the courses will open earlier.
Due to saturated conditions, the season will begin with a requirement that carts must remain on cart paths only. This will be strictly enforced, and violators will be required to walk the rest of their round, with no refunds offered.
Scrambles to open season
A Spring Scramble will be held to open up the season at Brighton Dale on Saturday, April 24.
This is a four-person, 18-hole scramble with prizes valued at over $5,800. The entry fee is $59 per player, which includes the greens fee, a cart, a boxed lunch and prizes, including a chance for a foursome to win a 2021 Adult Walking Value Package.
For seniors, Brighton Dale will host its Senior Scramble on Friday, April 30. This is also a four-person, 18-hole scramble that has prizes valued over $2,600 and costs $55 per player. This also includes the greens fee, a cart, a boxed lunch and prizes.
Brighton Dale Links is comprised of 45 championship holes. The White Birch and Blue Spruce courses are 18-hole, par-72 layouts that measure 7,012 and 6,687 yards, respectively.
The Red Pines Course is a nine-hole, par-36 layout of over 3,500 yards. Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 in the Town of Brighton.
Petrifying Springs Golf Course is located within Petrifying Springs Park in Somers, the flagship of the Kenosha County Parks system. Voted by Kenosha News readers as Best Golf Course for the eighth straight year in 2020, the layout is 18 holes at 6,000 yards. Petrifying Springs is located in northeastern Kenosha County, in the Village of Somers. The clubhouse is located on Highway A (Seventh Street), a half-mile east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).
To reserve tee times for both facilities, visit kenoshacountygolf.com, or call 262-697-4653 for more information.