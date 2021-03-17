Kenosha County golf courses opening for play Friday

Kenosha County’s Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course will open for play, weather permitting, on Friday, County Executive Jim Kreuser announced Wednesday.

“It’s seemed like a long winter, but spring is here and golf season is back,” Kreuser said in a news release. “I encourage golfers to get out, get some fresh air and check out our great Kenosha County courses.”

PGA professional Dan Drier, general manager of golf operations for Kenosha County, said renovations have been completed at Brighton Dale to highlight the layout’s natural surroundings, and there are new continuous cart paths at Petrifying Springs.

“We have completed the renovation of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links that included addressing the drainage, green surrounds and bunkers, and we’ve also had much of the underbrush in the wooded areas removed throughout Brighton Dale,” Drier said. “We are (also) excited to show off our improved conditions and new continuous cart paths at Petrifying Springs Golf Course.

“We are really proud of our golf courses this season and excited for our guests to play them.”