Kenosha County golf courses, Pets and Brighton Dale, open for season Wednesday

Kenosha County’s Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course will open for play Wednesday for the 2022 golf season, weather permitting, County Executive Jim Kreuser announced Tuesday.

“If you’re looking for another sign of spring, here it is — Kenosha County’s award-winning golf courses will be up and running for a new season beginning this week,” Kreuser said in a news release. “It’s a great time to get the clubs out and get some fresh air at Brighton Dale and Petrifying Springs.”

Dan Drier, PGA professional and general manager of golf operations for Kenosha County, said in the release that the county courses offer "tremendous opportunities to create memories with friends and family in natural surroundings."

“We have had much of the underbrush in the wooded areas removed throughout the golf courses, and we are excited with the addition of Jim Wallace as our new superintendent of grounds at Brighton Dale Links,” Drier said. “We are really proud of our golf courses this season and look forward to our guests to play them.”

Daily fees have remained the same for the last 14 years, with value package options available, including unlimited golf, senior, junior and twilight rates.

For the start of the season, the hours of operation for both courses will be from 8 a.m. to dusk, seven days a week, weather permitting. As the weather gets warmer, the courses will open earlier.

Additionally, due to saturated conditions on the courses, the season will begin with a requirement that carts must remain on cart paths only. This will be strictly enforced. Violators will be required to walk the rest of their round, with no refunds offered.

To open up the season at Brighton Dale Links, there will be a Spring Scramble on Saturday, April 23. This is a four-person, 18-hole scramble with prizes valued at over $5,800. The entry fee is $65 per player, which includes the greens fee, cart, boxed lunch and prizes, including a chance for a foursome to win a 2022 Adult Walking Value Package.

For seniors, Brighton Dale will host its Senior Scramble on Friday, April 29. This is also a four-person, 18-hole scramble that has prizes valued over $2,600 and costs $55 per player. This fee also includes the greens fee, cart, boxed lunch and prizes.

About Kenosha County Golf

Brighton Dale Links is comprised of 45 championship golf holes.

The White Birch and Blue Spruce courses are 18-hole, par-72 layouts that measure 7,012 and 6,687 yards, respectively. The Red Pines course is a 9-hole, par-36 layout of over 3,500 yards.

All 45 holes at Brighton Dale links offer distinctive variances, featuring water, mature trees and hilly terrain, along with well-manicured playing conditions.

Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 (enter off Highway 75) in the Town of Brighton.

Petrifying Springs Golf Course, meanwhile, is located within Petrifying Springs Park, the flagship of the Kenosha County Parks system.

Known as “Pets,” it was recently voted by Kenosha News readers as the county's Best Golf Course for the ninth straight year. Abundant trees and a rolling landscape add beauty and challenge to Pets' 18-hole, 6,000-yard layout.

Petrifying Springs is located in northeastern Kenosha County, in the Village of Somers. The clubhouse is located on Highway A (Seventh Street), a half-mile east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).

To reserve tee times for both facilities, visit kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653 for more information.

