Kenosha County, Grace Welcome Center to hold free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

“This vaccination outreach is about protecting the community,” Peterson said. “The sooner we get Kenosha vaccinated, the sooner we can open our doors for breakfast and fellowship on Thursday and Friday mornings — and the safer our community will be as a whole.”

Freiheit said the Grace Welcome Center partnership is part of an ongoing effort to promote equity in the way the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed in Kenosha County.

A vaccine equity task force, made up of representatives of various community organizations, is working to develop strategies to provide access to and information about the vaccine across all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines, Freiheit said.

Other outreach efforts underway include small, pop-up vaccination clinics for homeless individuals at the Shalom Center and information-sharing with churches in communities less likely to have accessed the vaccine.

At the Grace Welcome Center clinics, vaccinators are administering doses to patients in the pews of the sanctuary — a scene that Peterson says is fitting with Grace’s mission.

“The church is being used not only to heal spirits, but also to heal and save lives,” Peterson said. “So we are excited to be able to do that.”