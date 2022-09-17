 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County groups host Narcan training, discuss community resources

Kenosha residents, advocates and health officials gathered at Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc., 6833 24th Ave, for Narcan training, and discussed the impact of fentanyl overdoses in the community and how best to support families.

Hosted by Sarah’s Hope & Recovery Foundation and Standing Together Against Addiction, in partnership with the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force, the event Friday drew about 30 people. Kenosha County Behavioral Health Manager Karis Foss gave an extended lesson on recognizing an overdose and how to use Narcan, the brand name for overdose medication Naloxone.

Local officials and residents discussed the issues the see in the county’s response to opioid overdoses, including a lack of mental health support for families of the deceased. They also shared resources and talked about how individuals and families can better approach the topic of drug use.

“This epidemic is sweeping our nation,” said Theresa Newman, founder of Sarah’s Hope & Recovery Foundation. “It’s important to me that we as a community do better.”

Newman founded the foundation after her pregnant daughter died of an overdose. It strives to help support those struggling with addiction as well as their families. Newman spoke positively after the event.

“I think we had a good turnout, people are more open to the cause,” Newman said. “Our foundation plans to keep hosting these events and hitting the streets.”

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said such events keep residents informed, while giving them a space to talk and debate.

“These events are really important for the community to educate, so people can ask questions in their own environment,” Kerkman said. “I think getting information out is so important.”

Foss shared Kerkman’s sentiment, saying she enjoyed answering the community’s questions.

“It’s just another opportunity to have conversations about what is really wrong in our community,” Foss said. “We want as many small groups we can get together; that’s what will really change things.”

Foss handed out free boxes of Narcan as well as fentanyl test strips to attendees.

Foss also shared resources for those struggling in the community.

The Kenosha Human Development Services’ 24-hour crisis intervention line can be reached at 262-657-7188. The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center can be reached at 262-764-8555.

More information can be found on the Kenosha County website or at www.khds.org.

