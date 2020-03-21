Kenosha County has faced pandemics before: Remembering the influenza of 1918

As we all hunker down for protection, it’s good to remember we’ve done this before and came through the ordeal.
Every family in Kenosha was touched in some way in the fall of 1918 when the pandemic was named Spanish Flu, an avian influenza.
Unlike COVID-19 and most influenza strains that strike primarily young children and the elderly, Spanish Flu focused on young adults with normal, healthy immune systems.
The country was embroiled in World War I, and officials first identified the first American Spanish Flu cases in early March 1918 in U.S. troops training at Camp Funston, Kan. (There is no consensus on where it originally began.) In seven months it spread to become a worldwide pandemic.
Sailors brought flu bug to Kenosha
In Kenosha, it was the sailors at the Great Lakes Naval Base who took the trains into our town on weekend leave that brought the bug here.
Kenosha resident James A. Meyers, 16, had lied about his age to enlist in the Navy. When he arrived at Great Lakes, he saw stack after stack of pine coffins piled up and was told they were for the sailors that were dying of the flu. He told the officers his real age and was promptly sent home.
On the morning of Sept. 24, the commander of the base hospital corps reported that 8,000 were stricken and 200 had died.
The Naval History and Heritage Command website tells the story of Navy nurse Josie Brown, who was called from St. Louis to treat the sailors at Great Lakes.
“The morgues were packed almost to the ceiling with bodies stacked one on top of another,” according to Brown. “The mortician’s worked day and night, you could never turn around without seeing a big red truck loaded with caskets for the train station so bodies could be sent home”
“We didn’t have the time to treat them. We didn’t take temperatures; we didn’t even have time to take blood pressure. We would give the a little hot whiskey toddy; that’s about all we had time to do.”
First local deaths in September
By the last weekend of September, the first verifiable Spanish Flu deaths in Kenosha were confirmed, although Kenosha Health commissioner Dr. Gustave Windesheim still didn’t want to alarm the public, saying the rumors of 14 deaths here were unfounded.
But in another week, there was no doubt that hundreds of people here were sick with the flu and many were dying.
Kenosha’s city population in 1918 was just under 40,000.
Volunteers were needed to assist at Kenosha Hospital and St. Catherine’s Hospital because nurses were getting sick, too. The nurse-to-patient ration dropped to one nurse per dozen patients.
The home of Catherine Yule, widow of George, at 6215 Seventh Ave., was set up as an isolation hospital and the 28 beds quickly filled. The naval base sent three medical personnel to the mansion to give aid.
‘A woman’s war’
Belle Simmons Lance served on the city’s Council of Defense and call on Kenosha’s women to give of their strength and courage to give from one to three hours a day, every day to go into the homes of those stricken in their neighborhood and help with household duties and relieve tired caretakers.
“Our war just now is here — in Kenosha — and it’s a woman’s war,” she told a newspaper reporter.
Many of the sick didn’t go to the hospitals, but stayed home for care. Schools stared sending home not only ill students, but any student who lived with influenza patients.
Aggressive action to limit spread
Finally, on Oct. 10, Windesheim announced that Wisconsin State Health Officer Cornelius Harper and Governor Emanuel Philipp had issued an order closing of all public gatherings of more than 10 people. Every school, church, theater, lodge hall and pool room was closed and police arrested the few violators.
Two days later, even public funerals with more than 10 mourners were forbidden.
Wisconsin was the only state in the nation to take aggressive and uniform action to limit spread of the epidemic.
Obituary listings that usually had two or three names grew to a dozen or more each day. In one two-day period there were 40 deaths, and funeral parlors couldn’t keep up.
At one point there were at least four families in the city that had two family members dead in their homes. In the western portion of the county, Silver Lake and the surrounding area was hit hard with 200 cases. Three members of the Gust Gandt household died on Oct. 23.
In Kenosha on that day, teachers were given the assignment to visit as many households as they could in the city to survey residents. A week later they finished, and their surveys, which came from data gathered at 75 percent of the homes here, showed that about 6,450 had been ill with the flu.
The worst is over
Finally the siege began to lift.
It was reported in the Nov. 2, 1918, Kenosha Evening News that there had been no new cases of the flu in the past 24 hours. Schools and theaters reopened by the middle of the month. We were over the worst.
That year, the holidays were a somber occasion. Although September and November had its share of Spanish Flu deaths, it’s that October we remember.
We’ve all seen the charts showing the importance of flattening the curve in dealing with COVID-19. In 1918, there was a heck of a “hump”.
Out of the 272 deaths in Kenosha County reported in October 1918, 200 of them were from the city. The other 72 deaths in the county were more deaths than in the previous 12 months combined.
According to the WisCONTEXT website, “For reasons still unclear, Asland, Iron, and Kenosha counties suffered the most severe epidemics and experienced death rates of 50 to 60 deaths per 10,000 people. In contrast — probably a result of advanced public health practices at the time — Milwaukee’s tightly packed population experienced only 20 to 30 deaths per 10,000 people.”
The deadly flu vanished completely within 18 months, the pandemic ending nearly as quickly as it began.
The death toll in the U.S. was half a million people. In the end, 50 million were dead worldwide, more deaths than had resulted from the entire course of World War I.