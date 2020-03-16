Kenosha County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Kenosha County was reported Monday by Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit.
The infected individual is a 59-year-old female with no travel history.
After testing, the woman returned home and remains under self-isolation. She has followed the guidelines set forth in local, state and federal recommendations, Freiheit said.
The Kenosha County Division of Health is now conducting an investigation to identify and follow up with anyone who had close contact with the woman.
Close contacts will be monitored by public health nurses, and those people will quarantine themselves, doing daily symptom and temperature checks.
“We are staffed and ready to handle the disease investigation of this positive case and all future cases,” said Freiheit. “But we need everyone in Kenosha County to help us by taking this very seriously and to remain home and away from others as much as possible.”
Minimizing spread
To minimize the spread of illness, the Division of Health recommends people postpone or cancel nonessential travel to areas with cases of COVID-19. This includes both international travel and domestic travel to states with widespread illness.
Those who do travel to these areas should undergo a 14-day self-quarantine upon their return and monitor their health for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
More information about how to self-quarantine is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website, at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov.
People at higher risk are encouraged to stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible. High-risk individuals include:
- People 60 and older.
- Those with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or diabetes.
- People with weakened immune system.
Social distancing is encouraged for all, meaning attempting to remain 6 feet away from other people and avoiding handshaking and other unnecessary contact.
Governor forbids large gatherings
Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers on Monday directed the Department of Health Services to prohibit mass gatherings of 50 people or more statewide to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
This order is effective for the duration of the public health emergency or until a superseding order is issued.
This order includes any gatherings at locations such as public or private schools, theaters, museums, stadiums, conference rooms, meeting halls, taverns, health and fitness centers and places of worship.
Critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, child-care centers, pharmacies and hospitals are exempt from this order. Restaurants and bars are required to operate at less than 50 percent capacity or have fewer than 50 people, whichever is less.
“While it was a difficult decision knowing the impacts on communities, families, workers, and businesses across our state, I believe limiting gatherings to less than 50 people is another critical step we can take in slowing and reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Evers. “Keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our top priority during this crisis.”