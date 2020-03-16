Kenosha County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Kenosha County was reported Monday by Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit.

The infected individual is a 59-year-old female with no travel history.

After testing, the woman returned home and remains under self-isolation. She has followed the guidelines set forth in local, state and federal recommendations, Freiheit said.

The Kenosha County Division of Health is now conducting an investigation to identify and follow up with anyone who had close contact with the woman.

Close contacts will be monitored by public health nurses, and those people will quarantine themselves, doing daily symptom and temperature checks.

“We are staffed and ready to handle the disease investigation of this positive case and all future cases,” said Freiheit. “But we need everyone in Kenosha County to help us by taking this very seriously and to remain home and away from others as much as possible.”

Minimizing spread