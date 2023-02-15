Kenosha County public health and Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management officials are issuing tips for being prepared and safe during the winter storm forecast for the area through Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Southeast Wisconsin, including Kenosha County, from Wednesday night until 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to county officials, the “significant winter storm is imminent” and expected to affect the afternoon and evening commute on Thursday.

Dry snow is expected to blanket the area on Thursday morning with locally higher snow accumulations along Lake Michigan throughout the day. Blowing and drifting snow across rural and open, exposed areas are expected to affect travel. Visibility on roadways will be low with blowing and drifting snow.

As a result, residents are encouraged to prepare at home beforehand by gathering items they may need if the power goes out. This includes:

• keeping on hand at least three days of non-perishable food and water

• checking and replacing batteries in portable light sources and

• ensuring emergency vehicle kits contain a portable light source, first aid kit, booster cables, emergency flares, water, snack food, extra gloves, hats, scarves, blankets, a shovel, and a bag of sand or kitty litter to provide traction

For the latest information about the winter storm forecast, check with the local National Weather Service office at https://weather.gov.

Winter weather preparation tips from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/winter-weather.htm.

Do you know these cold weather safety tips? 8 basic ways to stay safe Bundle up and wear layers Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing body heat. Don’t forget furry friends Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure that they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water. Remember the 3 feet rule for space heaters If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away — things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs. Turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to bed. Practice fireplace safety If you are using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs. Make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed. Protect water pipes Run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent water pipes from freezing. Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Keep the garage doors closed if there are water lines in the garage. Keep thermostat at same temperature Keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night. Your heating bill may be a little higher, but you could avoid a more costly repair job if your pipes freeze and burst. The kitchen is for cooking Never use a stove or oven to heat your home. Use generators outside Never operate a generator inside a home, including in the basement or garage. Don’t hook a generator up to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.