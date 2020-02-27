Kenosha County Health Department continuing to monitor coronavirus

People with the illness have symptoms of an upper respiratory illness including fever, fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath. Some people who have contracted the illness have mild symptoms.

But the illness can be deadly, especially for people who are elderly or have other health problems. About 3,000 people have died worldwide according to media reports.

No vaccine is available, and there are no medications designed to treat it.

Staying up to date

Kenosha County Health Director Dr. Jen Freiheit said information about the illness is being updated constantly as health officials at the CDC and elsewhere continue to learn more, and as the illness spreads to additional countries.

“Literally the guidelines are changing every day,” she said.

She said anyone who has been traveling in a country where there is an outbreak and who then develops symptoms should call their doctor rather than go to an emergency room where they would have contact with others.

“Don’t just show up; call first your doctor, and they will guide you on what to do,” she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Following CDC guidelines