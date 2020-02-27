Kenosha County Health Department continuing to monitor coronavirus

While the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread across the globe, the Kenosha County Division of Health is continuing to work on plans to handle the illness should it arrive here.
As of Wednesday, according to a statement from the department, health officials in the county are not following anyone with suspected COVID-19 or identified travelers to mainland China.
Department staff is taking part in weekly conference calls about the virus with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“While public health authorities consider this a serious public health concern, based on current information, the immediate health risk for COVID-19 to the general American public is considered low at this time,” the department stated.
Global spread
Coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, and has now spread to at least 47 countries with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran.
As of Wednesday, according to the CDC, there were 14 cases in the United States, plus an additional 45 cases of people who had contracted the illness elsewhere and returned to the country.
There has been one case in Wisconsin, two cases in Illinois.
Earlier this month, the state epidemiologist declared COVID-19 a “Category I reportable disease,” meaning that local health departments must be notified within 24 hours of confirmed or suspected cases.
People with the illness have symptoms of an upper respiratory illness including fever, fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath. Some people who have contracted the illness have mild symptoms.
But the illness can be deadly, especially for people who are elderly or have other health problems. About 3,000 people have died worldwide according to media reports.
No vaccine is available, and there are no medications designed to treat it.
Staying up to date
Kenosha County Health Director Dr. Jen Freiheit said information about the illness is being updated constantly as health officials at the CDC and elsewhere continue to learn more, and as the illness spreads to additional countries.
“Literally the guidelines are changing every day,” she said.
She said anyone who has been traveling in a country where there is an outbreak and who then develops symptoms should call their doctor rather than go to an emergency room where they would have contact with others.
“Don’t just show up; call first your doctor, and they will guide you on what to do,” she said.
Following CDC guidelines
A spokesman for Aurora Healthcare said its hospitals and doctor’s office are following guidance from the CDC and local and state agencies in creating a plan to handle the outbreak.
“We continue to reinforce the strong infection prevention measures that we have in place, including screening patients for respiratory symptoms and travel history or close contact with others who may have been exposed,” Cheri Mantz, an Aurora spokeswoman, said in an email.
“We have prepared our facilities and team members with the necessary training and supplies, have plans in place for increased patient volume and have in recent years invested in our telemedicine capabilities, which may prove useful in providing care while preventing spread of infection.”
Protect yourself
Freiheit said people should protect themselves just as they would during a flu outbreak.
“Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands,” she said.
She is also urging people who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting public places and to avoid sharing household items.
The CDC has urged people to get flu shots, and to keep a distance from people in public who appear to have flu symptoms.
Working with schools
The department is also working with schools and administrators of places like the Kenosha County Jail to keep them informed of information about the illness.
At the jail, Sgt. Christopher Hannah said, people coming through intake are being questioned about the possibility of recent travel in China or other countries where there is an outbreak.
He said there is a medical isolation area in the jail available if needed.
Tanya Ruder, a spokeswoman for Kenosha Unified School District, said the schools are working with the health department on protocol.
“We are following their lead,” Ruder said.
For now, that information is focused on prevention.
“Our biggest thing for (schools) is hand-washing and urging them to keep disinfecting everything,” Freiheit said.
