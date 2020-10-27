Kenosha County health director: stay home until COVID test results come back

As the number of people taking advantage of the many COVID-19 testing options in Kenosha County increases, county Health Director Dr. Jen Freiheit is urging those who get tested to quarantine until they get their results.

“We have a number of people — a high number of people — who are getting tested and returning to work,” Freiheit said. “We have people working while they are infectious. If you get tested, you should stay home until you get those lab results.”

Freiheit said this is not the year to dismiss a runny nose or a headache and “power through and go to work” or send your child to school because they don’t also have a fever.

“Err on the side of COVID. If you have even these mild symptoms, go get tested so that you’re not working while infectious and infecting other people,” Freiheit said. “It’s the mild symptoms that are leading to a lot of community spread because people are powering through it, they don’t feel too bad, they are still sending their children to school and they’re still going to work.”

61 new positives a day