Kenosha County health director: stay home until COVID test results come back

As the number of people taking advantage of the many COVID-19 testing options in Kenosha County increases, county Health Director Dr. Jen Freiheit is urging those who get tested to quarantine until they get their results.
“We have a number of people — a high number of people — who are getting tested and returning to work,” Freiheit said. “We have people working while they are infectious. If you get tested, you should stay home until you get those lab results.”
Freiheit said this is not the year to dismiss a runny nose or a headache and “power through and go to work” or send your child to school because they don’t also have a fever.
“Err on the side of COVID. If you have even these mild symptoms, go get tested so that you’re not working while infectious and infecting other people,” Freiheit said. “It’s the mild symptoms that are leading to a lot of community spread because people are powering through it, they don’t feel too bad, they are still sending their children to school and they’re still going to work.”
61 new positives a day
The number of positive cases in Kenosha County increased from 4,949 Tuesday to 4,958 Wednesday. The number of positive cases grew from 4,266 Friday, Oct. 16, to 4,694 by Fri., Oct. 23. That is an average increase of 61 new positives per day. There have been 76 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of seven since Oct. 16.
The state Department of Health Services reported daily record numbers of COVID-19 deaths (64) and cases (5,262) statewide Tuesday. The seven-day average of cases statewide reached 3,975, compared to 700 two months ago.
“We still have a high caseload,” Freiheit said. “Our burden and our infectious rate is increasing. Hospitalization rate is up, deaths are up, cases are up.”
Freiheit said people gathering for funerals, weddings and other reasons “are still producing a lot of positives.”
“We all need to chip in to try and decrease what is happening in Kenosha County,” Freiheit said, urging people to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and avoid gatherings.
Testing sites busy
The National Guard testing sites at the Kenosha Job Center on Mondays and at the County Center in Bristol on Fridays have seen increased demand. On Monday, the National Guard had administered all of its 750 tests for the day by 4 p.m., two hours earlier than planned.
“The National Guard keeps upping the number of tests they are bringing because there certainly is a high demand out there,” Freiheit said. “It’s just more than we had before, so we weren’t expecting it.”
Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams gathered a record number of COVID-19 tests last week while supporting the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state.
Teams collected nearly 45,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and during several institutional-based testing missions last week in 37 Wisconsin counties. Missions are scheduled in 41 counties this week.
As of Monday, the National Guard had collected 750 specimens at the County center and 1,300 specimens at the Job Center. The sites will be open until Friday, Dec. 4, and Monday, Dec. 7, respectively.
There are several other testing sites in Kenosha County. A full list is available online at kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.
