Kenosha County health director urges all schools go all-virtual for holiday season

“With Thanksgiving, December holidays and New Year’s gatherings, public health is preparing for a spike in cases after each event,” Freiheit said. “It is the small family gatherings with those outside of your immediate household that are spreading COVID the fastest.”

Freiheit noted that when it comes to holiday gatherings, celebrating virtually and/or just with those within your own household is the safest approach.

Those who do wish to attend a Thanksgiving gathering with extended family or friends are urged to self-isolate for 14 days beforehand. Individuals who did not first self-isolate and who spend more than 15 minutes at a gathering where people were not distanced or masked are then advised to isolate for 14 days upon returning home, to help prevent potential community spread of the virus.

More holiday celebration recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are available online at http://bit.ly/CDCHolidays2020.

“Whether it’s adjusting to virtual schooling, changing holiday plans or choosing to self-isolate, we recognize that all of these things present hardships for individuals and families,” Freiheit said. “But these are things we know we must do to help slow down what has been an ever-increasing rate of COVID-19 infections in our community.”

