 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert top story
COVID-19

Kenosha County health officer expects to see marked increase in COVID omicron cases in coming weeks

  • Comments

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit expects the number of omicron variant cases of COVID-19 to rise in coming weeks and is urging vaccinations and masks to help prevent its spread.

She made the prediction in the wake of a Wisconsin Department of Health Services advisory issued Monday.

State health officials on Monday likewise urged residents to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors and keep holiday gatherings small to prevent cases of the new omicron variant from overwhelming already strained facilities.

"The Wisconsin DHS' advisory underscores the seriousness of the omicron variant and the effect it's anticipated to have in the state in the coming weeks," Freiheit said.

In light of the omicron variant's rapid spread, Fox has canceled its live "New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022" that was to have been hosted by Joel McHale and Ken Jeong.

"We expect to see a marked increase in cases, and the holiday gatherings coming and then schools returning to session after the first of the year, now is the time to get vaccinated or to get a booster if you haven't yet done so," she said.

Freiheit noted the omicron variant is being found to be even more contagious than the Delta variant, and said people should get tested — regardless of vaccination status — if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

People are also reading…

“After more than 21 months of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, I fully understand people’s fatigue when it comes to following these recommendations,"  Freiheit said. "But with this latest, highly contagious variant on its way, now is unfortunately not the time to let down our guard."

Recent numbers

According to Kenosha County Public Health Department data, the county has had a total of 24,527 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, with another 102,255 negative tests. There have been 415 total deaths in Kenosha County attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.

In Kenosha County, as of Tuesday 55.43 percent of the total population, or 94,279 people, has received at least one done of coronavirus vaccine, with 4.26 percent, or 7,246, scheduled for a second dose. A total of 51.1 percent of the county population, or 86,982 people, have been fully vaccinated.

Life Expectancy in the US Fell , by Nearly 2 Years in 2020. The findings were released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Dec. 22. The COVID-19 pandemic is largely to blame for the drop. which is the most significant fall of life expectancy in the U.S. for nearly three quarters of a century. COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020, responsible for more than 350,000 fatalities. Heart disease and cancer both led with 600,000 U.S. deaths each. Life expectancy for men fell to 74.2 years. For women, life expectancy fell to 79.9 years. The overall death rate for people living in the U.S. increased by almost 17 percent. The percentage equates to 835.4 deaths per 100,000 people. While the death rate of every demographic was found to have increased. Latinx men and women experienced the greatest rise. Black men and women experienced the second-most significant increase. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 55 million Americans have been infected by the coronavirus. Nearly 810,000 people in the U.S. have died as a result of the pandemic. While the most recent Omicron and Delta variants continue to overwhelm health systems in the U.S.. data related to the Omicron variant from South Africa indicates it may have passed its peak in the country

The county's goal is to reach 75 percent fully vaccinated, or 127,500 people.

More information about the Wisconsin Department of Health Services advisory is available online at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/122021.htm.

For more information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to local vaccine providers and testing locations, please visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert