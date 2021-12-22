Kenosha County health officer expects to see marked increase in COVID omicron cases in coming weeks

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit expects the number of omicron variant cases of COVID-19 to rise in coming weeks and is urging vaccinations and masks to help prevent its spread.

She made the prediction in the wake of a Wisconsin Department of Health Services advisory issued Monday.

State health officials on Monday likewise urged residents to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors and keep holiday gatherings small to prevent cases of the new omicron variant from overwhelming already strained facilities.

"The Wisconsin DHS' advisory underscores the seriousness of the omicron variant and the effect it's anticipated to have in the state in the coming weeks," Freiheit said.

"We expect to see a marked increase in cases, and the holiday gatherings coming and then schools returning to session after the first of the year, now is the time to get vaccinated or to get a booster if you haven't yet done so," she said.

Freiheit noted the omicron variant is being found to be even more contagious than the Delta variant, and said people should get tested — regardless of vaccination status — if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

“After more than 21 months of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, I fully understand people’s fatigue when it comes to following these recommendations," Freiheit said. "But with this latest, highly contagious variant on its way, now is unfortunately not the time to let down our guard."

Recent numbers

According to Kenosha County Public Health Department data, the county has had a total of 24,527 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, with another 102,255 negative tests. There have been 415 total deaths in Kenosha County attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.

In Kenosha County, as of Tuesday 55.43 percent of the total population, or 94,279 people, has received at least one done of coronavirus vaccine, with 4.26 percent, or 7,246, scheduled for a second dose. A total of 51.1 percent of the county population, or 86,982 people, have been fully vaccinated.

The county's goal is to reach 75 percent fully vaccinated, or 127,500 people.

More information about the Wisconsin Department of Health Services advisory is available online at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/122021.htm.

For more information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to local vaccine providers and testing locations, please visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

