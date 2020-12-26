Kenosha County high school students nominated to U.S. military academies

Congressman Bryan Steil has named several Kenosha County area high school students who have been nominated for appointments to attend U.S. service academies.
“One great responsibility I have as a Member of Congress is to recognize the character, leadership, and academic achievements of high school students in the First District. I am proud to nominate 17 students to attend our nation’s service academies. These young men and women have excelled in the classroom, extracurriculars, and have a passion to service. I am confident these future leaders will serve our nation well,” said Steil.
Part of the U.S. service academy application process is obtaining a nomination from an authorized nominating source, such as a Member of Congress. Acceptance to the academies is highly competitive. Receiving a nomination is the important first step, however, the actual appointment to a service academy is determined by each academy itself.
Among the students nominated by U.S. Rep. Steil are the following:
Paul Capelli of Salem has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y>
Kaleb Gendron of Silver Lake has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Konnor Hill of Burlington has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy.
George Main of Kenosha has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Thomas Roiniotis of Kenosha has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.
Ashton Valentine of Pleasant Prairie has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.
Hunter Zoerner of Pleasant Prairie has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point.