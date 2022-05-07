 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County HOG riders take part in memorial ride, bike blessing on Saturday

The roar of Harley-Davidson’s filled the air Saturday morning as riders with the Kenosha County HOG chapter gathered for a special ride.

Riders received a bike blessing and then took part in the annual Frank “Uke” Ulicki’s Memorial Ride. They met at Uke’s Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave. in Kenosha, for the ride. The event also featured a pancake breakfast, a door prize and lunch.

