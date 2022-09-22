Kenosha County hosts Fall Wheel Ride on Sept. 24

KENOSHA — Kenosha County’s 2022 Fall Wheel Ride will be held along the lakeshore on Saturday morning.

Bike riders of all abilities are invited to meet at 9 a.m. in Kennedy Park, on Kenosha's lakefront at 4051 Fifth Ave., and ride 6.3 miles to the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., where there will be free concessions for bike riders and other activities from 10 a.m. to noon.

This is a free event.

The route on Sept. 24 will run from Kennedy Park to Carthage College and Alford Park, then north to 15th Street, west to 20th Avenue, north to 11 Street and then west to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and then to Petrifying Springs Park.

Marked routes will take riders from the lakefront to the Biergarten, utilizing segments of Kenosha County’s multi-use trail system for much of the way. Food and non-alcoholic refreshments will be provided for riders.

For more details, event rules and information about other activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks’ website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869.