Kenosha County household hazardous waste collection is Saturday

BRISTOL — People across Kenosha County to safely dispose of unneeded household chemicals, electronics and refrigerants on Saturday.
The Kenosha County household hazardous waste collection event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the County Center, at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.
This event is open to anyone who lives in Kenosha County. There is no charge to dispose of accepted items.
“This is a great opportunity to get those items out of your home that might otherwise be difficult to dispose of in a safe, environmentally friendly way,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “Kenosha County and our partners at Waste Management are pleased to offer this annual opportunity to our residents.”
Accepted household hazardous waste items include: household cleaners, aerosol cans, bug sprays, vehicle maintenance related fluids, oil-based paints, paint removal products, fluorescent bulbs, pool chemicals and garden/outdoor related products.
People are also reading…
E-waste items that may be dropped off include: computers, laptops, fax machines, keyboards, mice, stereos, scanners, TVs, VCRs, DVD/CD/MP3 players, printers, phones, copiers, power tools, toner cartridges and electronic toys. Lead acid batteries, which include vehicle and power tool batteries, will also be accepted.
Accepted refrigerant waste items include: refrigerators, water coolers, freezers, air conditioners, water heaters, dehumidifiers, microwaves and other household appliances.
The following items will not be accepted: Latex paint, tires, infectious or biological waste, propane cylinders, explosives, radioactive waste, medical and pharmaceutical waste and commercial or business waste.
Latex paint is not considered to be a hazardous material. It may be disposed of with regular garbage by putting kitty litter in a box, spreading the paint over the litter and allowing it to dry. If latex paint cans are empty or the paint is completely dry in the can, it may also be disposed of with regular garbage.
Because of the popularity of the collection events, there are sometimes long lines to drop off items.
As an alternative, City of Kenosha residents are encouraged to consider using the city’s hazardous waste and e-waste disposal programs.
For more information, visit https://www.kenosha.org/departments/water-utility/household-hazardous-waste-program.
These are the green cleaning products TikTok loves
1. Try these popular products to start.
Sometimes finding green cleaning products can be difficult without ordering them online or going to a specialty store. TikTok creator @brightly.eco regularly reviews green products to make it easier for followers to decide what to buy. These green cleaner recommendations are common enough to find at most major groceries and pharmacies.
@brightly.eco Have you tried any of these? 🌎 #greencleaning #cleaningtiktok #cleaninghacks #ecofriendly #green #natural #SelfImprovement #kitchencleaning #kitchen ♬ Sunny Day - Ted Fresco
2. Swap out your dish sponge.
TikTok creator @acleanbee swapped out the traditional dish sponge for cellulose Swedish dishcloths and hasn’t looked back. They’re an easy swap for paper towels too.
@acleanbee eco friendly dish sponge alternative! #cleaningtips #zerowaste #ecofriendly #greencleaning ♬ original sound - acleanbee
3. Deodorize your home naturally.
If you’re looking for a less artificial smelling way to deodorize your home than sprays or plug-ins, try this simmer pot recipe from @veggieglow.
@veggieglow Improve your indoor air quality, naturally! ☀️#naturalcleaning #naturaldeodorizing #nontoxicliving #greencleaning #airfreshener #airpurifier #badodor ♬ Fader - Chris Alan Lee