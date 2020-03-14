Kenosha County Household Hazardous Waste Program 2020 Collection Event is May 2

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser today is announcing this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program, which will hold its Collection Event May 2.

“The Kenosha County Household Hazardous Waste Program is a free program and a great opportunity for Kenosha County residents to dispose of their household hazardous waste in an environmentally friendly way,” Kreuser said.

As in 2019, e-waste (electronic waste) and refrigerant waste (items containing freon) will also be accepted again this year.

Everyone who lives in Kenosha County – the city, towns and villages – can dispose of their household hazardous waste, e-waste and refrigerant waste by bringing their waste items to the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th Street, Bristol, on Saturday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the only countywide household hazardous waste collection date scheduled for this year.

Due to long lines and wait times in the past, City of Kenosha residents are encouraged to use the City’s hazardous waste and e-waste disposal programs. For more information, please visit the City of Kenosha’s website at www.kenosha.org/departments/water-utility/household-hazardous-waste-program. Measures have been taken to reduce wait times at this year’s County event.