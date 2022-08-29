Kenosha County human services staff distribute more than 400 Narcan packs in community via mobile outreach

Kenosha County’s mobile human services unit has distributed more than 400 Narcan kits over the last several months, including 300 of the packs during the fair last week, in increasing its outreach in the community, officials said Monday.

Kenosha County’s Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Services, in a partnership with the Division of Health has partnered to bring its mobile “Human Services on the Go” whose efforts are to bring greater awareness to behavioral health services.

The mobile unit has also traveled to community events with Alliance Women’s Clinic, The Sharing Center and the ELCA Outreach Center, as well as the fair.

In addition to sharing information about behavioral health resources, the unit distributed 300 Narcan packs at the fair, made six large group presentations and facilitated hundreds of individual trainings, according to county officials.

“It was great to see the public’s interest in the behavioral health resources that Human Services on the Go brought out to people at the County Fair and other community locations this summer,” County Executive Samantha Kerkman said in a news release. “These efforts are all about making it easier for people to learn about the life-saving services that are available through Kenosha County. We look forward to continuing this outreach in the future.”

The unit also provided more than 100 Narcan packs and held six community events throughout July and August.

Narcan nasal spray is the brand name of naloxone hydrochloride, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Heroin, vicodin, oxycontin and fentanyl are some examples.

“The partnerships we made — and future trainings we scheduled with local businesses, schools, nonprofits and medical providers — proved the key points of Human Services on the Go: Help is available, Recovery is possible, Community collaboration is key,” said Kari Foss, Kenosha County Behavioral Health Manager.

Community collaboration with organizations like the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department — which recently made a significant arrest and seizure of narcotics, prescription drugs and fentanyl — validates the impact of a multi-system approach in tackling the Opioid Crisis in Kenosha, Foss said.

Those who missed Human Services on the Go at the fair can call 262-914-6005 or visit Kenosha County Public Health’s website for more information about Narcan.

More resources available

The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which links people with substance use disorder resources, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555.

The Kenosha County crisis hotline, operated by Kenosha Human Development Services, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 262-657-7188.