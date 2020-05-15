Kenosha County is open for business

“People need to get back to work,” Rodriguez said. “We can’t deny perfectly healthy people the right to work. People have bills to pay.”

Kickstart plan consistent with state’s

The Kenosha County Kickstart plan, advisory in nature, is a strategic, phased-in approach to restart the local economy consistent with the gating criteria in the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan.

That process will continue, with an eye toward providing businesses and organizations with best practices to allow them to operate in the interests of public health and safety.

“Sadly, Kenosha County remains far from being out of the woods with COVID-19,” Freiheit said. “It is our hope in the public health world that our community will continue to take the threat of the virus seriously and take precautions to slow its spread as we enter this next phase of reopening our economy.”

The Kenosha County Kickstart plan includes recommendations for how businesses and organizations can phase in operations in a way that will minimize the risk of further COVID-19 infections and deaths.