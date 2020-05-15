Kenosha County is open for business

A draft plan of best practices that businesses can follow to safely reopen, called Kenosha County Kickstart, was released Friday, less than a day after a local extension of the Safer at Home provisions was revoked.
Once finalized it will supplement practices already being recommended by other state agencies.
The local order issued by Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit late Wednesday night was withdrown “in response to differing and updated legal guidance.”
The move allowed businesses to reopen without risk of penalty or prosecution, although Freiheit and other officials strongly urge people to continue observing the public health guidelines.
Several County Board supervisors raised objections to the local extension Thursday. Supervisor Erin Decker wrote in an email to County Corporation Counsel that she believes Freiheit “exceeded her power” in issuing the order and requested a legal opinion.
“I expect this opinion as soon as possible as this overreach has been ruled unconstitutional by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court and should not be allowed to stand,” Decker wrote.
Kenosha County and several other localities across the state issued local orders Wednesday night continuing Safer-at-Home until its May 26 sunset, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the state order late that afternoon.
County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said guidance received from the Wisconsin Counties Association’s legal arm late Thursday suggested the provision struck down by the court also applied to local health officers.
“The Supreme Court’s order caused a great deal of confusion and uncertainty last night that left us and others across the state struggling to determine how to abide by the ruling while continuing to protect the public’s safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cardamone said.
Supervisor Amy Mauer agreed. “I think rescinding the order was the correct call based on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision,” she said. “The decision, in no way, makes light of COVID 19. As such, I’m confident that the citizens of Kenosha County can go about their lives in a responsible manner while still protecting those at risk.”
Maurer said businesses are adapting and implementing best practices.
“I’ve seen many businesses announce what practices that they have already put in to place in response to COVID with many more adapting new procedures daily to get the economy moving again,” Maurer said.
Supervisor Zach Rodriguez said he was inundated with calls Thursday from constituents who said they felt their Constitutional rights were being violated and he “shared the same concern.”
“People need to get back to work,” Rodriguez said. “We can’t deny perfectly healthy people the right to work. People have bills to pay.”
Kickstart plan consistent with state’s
The Kenosha County Kickstart plan, advisory in nature, is a strategic, phased-in approach to restart the local economy consistent with the gating criteria in the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan.
That process will continue, with an eye toward providing businesses and organizations with best practices to allow them to operate in the interests of public health and safety.
“Sadly, Kenosha County remains far from being out of the woods with COVID-19,” Freiheit said. “It is our hope in the public health world that our community will continue to take the threat of the virus seriously and take precautions to slow its spread as we enter this next phase of reopening our economy.”
The Kenosha County Kickstart plan includes recommendations for how businesses and organizations can phase in operations in a way that will minimize the risk of further COVID-19 infections and deaths.
“Our aim is to allow businesses the opportunity to operate successfully, while also continuing to work to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in our county,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “I have faith that our businesses and residents will respect these objectives, and that the strength of our community will allow us to meet this challenge as successfully as possible.”
In the coming days, the draft plan will be reviewed by various business sector groups comprised of members of the Kenosha County Kickstart oversight committee, coordinated by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.
All local businesses are also invited to weigh in on the plan by email at kickstart@kenoshacounty.org. The public may view the draft plan at https://bit.ly/KCKickstartDraft.
It is the committee’s objective to have a finalized plan in place by May 26.
Recommendations in the plan
Suggestions cited within the plan included a recommended:
Maximum numbers of people in restaurants, bars, retail establishments and other businesses and organizations.
Maximum number of people at gatherings, including religious services.
A continued prohibition of outside visitors, other than for essential services, at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, with an eventual phase-in for visitors with screening for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
All phases of the plan recommend the continued practice of healthy habits, including:
Physical distancing of six feet or more between individuals who belong to different households.
Good hygiene practices, including frequent handwashing, avoiding touching your face, sneezing or coughing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow and disinfection of frequently used items and surfaces.
Staying home when you feel sick.
The wearing of cloth face coverings for all public activities for anyone who can wear them, recognizing that those with certain medical or physical conditions may not be able to.
The draft plan also strongly encourages all businesses to enact procedures including screening of staff for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure prior to each shift, reporting of symptoms by workers, and the use of proper isolation techniques for workers testing positive for COVID-19.
In addition, businesses are strongly encouraged to develop sick leave policies and make their employees aware of them.
“We want businesses and the entire community to know that public health is here to work with them, to promote and answer questions about best practices,” Freiheit, said.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said the plan can be a valuable tool for businesses as they aim to reopen with best practices for customers and employees.
“A strategic phase-in will be most beneficial for the community as a whole in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Antaramian said. “It is my hope that people will review this plan and use it to meet their needs and those of the public’s health.”
Kenosha Area Business Alliance President Todd Battle noted the collaborative approach of the plan.
“The Kenosha County Kickstart plan is yet another example of Kenosha County coming together to address important issues,” Battle said. “These guidelines, best practices and recommendations are the result of public- and private-sector partners working together to protect public health and our local economy.”
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
