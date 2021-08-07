 Skip to main content
Kenosha County judge issues arrest warrant for Pleasant Prairie man who fails to appear on 10 charges
For the second time in less than a month, an arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who faces 10 criminal charges after his arrest in May.

Kenosha County Circuit Court records show that Patrick Neal failed to appear for a second adjourned initial appearance before Court Commissioner Loren Keating on Thursday. Keating issued a $5,000 arrest warrant, the same amount he issued July 22 after Neal failed to appear that day.

Neal is charged with felony counts of first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing injury and five counts of bail jumping, along with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

He was arrested after a May 18 incident in the 2000 block of 18th Avenue, in Kenosha, when he reportedly got into an argument with a woman, started to drive aggressively and appeared to try and crash the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Neal also is alleged to have struck the woman in the head, and after she fell out of the vehicle, backed up and ran over her leg.

Patrick Neal booking photo

Neal
