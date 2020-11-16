Kenosha County links a big hit during the pandemic

Warmer weather and a strong desire to be outdoors in a safe environment during the pandemic had more people hitting the links this season, producing a financial hole-in-one for Kenosha County's golf courses.
Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs saw an increase in golfers, some from Illinois and an impressive number of first timers.
Daniel Drier, general manager of the county's Division of Golf, estimated there was a 20 to 25 percent increase in golf rounds played. With a few more weeks left in the season, golfers so far have played 100,000 rounds -- 62,000 rounds at the 45-hole Brighton Dale complex in Bristol and 38,000 rounds at the 18-hole Petrifying Springs in Kenosha. Brighton Dale has two 18-hole courses and a nine-hole course.
The courses have already produced more than $3.9 million in revenue. More than $2.7 million was generated at Brighton Dale and more than $1.2 million at Petrifying Springs.
Drier said they will not be able to determine how much profit the year produced until the end of the year. However, the Golf Division will not have to seek a bond to cover the $398,000 in capital improvements that will be made in preparation for next season. The money to buy mowers, equipment and make improvements to the clubhouses will come from this year's proceeds.
'A perfect storm'
"It was a perfect storm. We had great weather," said Drier. "There were no festivals, no ball games or events for people to go to, so they came to the golf courses. They could be out, get fresh air and be socially distanced with friends."
The golf courses, like many other outdoor activities, saw an increase in usage this year because Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order imposed in March kept people indoors. Many sought safe places to go and things to do with family and friends.
Support Local Journalism
Dennis DuChene, president of the Kenosha County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said outdoor activity was up because people thought it was safer. They used hiking trails, were biking, camping, fishing and golfing.
The courses closed shortly after opening in March and reopened on April 24 under a modified version of the Safer-at-Home order. In an April announcement, golfers were told to register for tee times and pay their greens fees in advance. Players had to remain in their vehicles until right before their tee time.
The restrictions later eased a bit.
Came up from Illinois
"Some visitors came over from Illinois because it was shut down and they could do some activities here in Kenosha County," said DuChene.
Drier said Illinois golfers came to the Kenosha County courses because there were fewer restrictions. "They could have foursomes and they could ride in carts," said Drier.
New players tried golf because they wanted something fun to do. And many came back to broaden their experience.
The Brighton Dale outdoor season ends on Friday, but golfers can take lessons and sharpen their game with the site's indoor simulator. The Petrifying Springs course will remain open for a few more weeks, depending upon the weather.
"We want to show our appreciation for those who came out this year," Drier said.
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
CITY YOUTH OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.