Kenosha County links a big hit during the pandemic

"It was a perfect storm. We had great weather," said Drier. "There were no festivals, no ball games or events for people to go to, so they came to the golf courses. They could be out, get fresh air and be socially distanced with friends."

The golf courses, like many other outdoor activities, saw an increase in usage this year because Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order imposed in March kept people indoors. Many sought safe places to go and things to do with family and friends.

Dennis DuChene, president of the Kenosha County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said outdoor activity was up because people thought it was safer. They used hiking trails, were biking, camping, fishing and golfing.

The courses closed shortly after opening in March and reopened on April 24 under a modified version of the Safer-at-Home order. In an April announcement, golfers were told to register for tee times and pay their greens fees in advance. Players had to remain in their vehicles until right before their tee time.

The restrictions later eased a bit.

Came up from Illinois

"Some visitors came over from Illinois because it was shut down and they could do some activities here in Kenosha County," said DuChene.