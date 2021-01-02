Kenosha County makes updates to COVID-19 testing sites

Testing for COVID-19 is still going on in Kenosha County, but with some changes as efforts continue to combat the virus in the new year.
The Kenosha Community Health Center moved its drive-thru testing facility from Gateway Technical College to the former Chase Bank drive-thru at 5506 Seventh Ave. in downtown Kenosha. The site will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with testing conducted by appointment only.
Mary Ouimet, Kenosha Community Health Center CEO, said her organization is pleased to move its testing center to a new location that will offer shelter to the staff who operate it.
Registration and scheduling for testing at the KCHC site may be accessed at https://www.kenoshachc.org/covid-19-resource-center/.
Meanwhile, the Kenosha Fire Department’s testing operations held Wednesdays and Fridays at the former Fire Station No. 3 in Uptown Kenosha have now ceased.
Local, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary is continuing to offer testing at the station on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with appointments strongly recommended.
For testing at the Modern Apothecary site at old Fire Station No. 3, advance registration is available and encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov, and appointments may be made at https://modernapothecary10to8.com. The station is located at 2121 Roosevelt Road.
Testing hours there are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Testing opportunities are available to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No symptoms of COVID-19 are required. Individuals who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline at 866-419-6988.
Those who are tested should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.
A frequently updated list of testing sites in and around Kenosha County is also available at www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations and currently also includes:
CVS Pharmacy: Drive-thru testing is available at the CVS location at 3710 57th Ave. in Kenosha. Advance registration is required at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
Froedtert South: Drive-thru testing at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital is available to those who qualify after completing an initial phone evaluation at 262-671-7777 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.