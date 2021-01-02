Kenosha County makes updates to COVID-19 testing sites

Testing for COVID-19 is still going on in Kenosha County, but with some changes as efforts continue to combat the virus in the new year.

The Kenosha Community Health Center moved its drive-thru testing facility from Gateway Technical College to the former Chase Bank drive-thru at 5506 Seventh Ave. in downtown Kenosha. The site will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with testing conducted by appointment only.

Mary Ouimet, Kenosha Community Health Center CEO, said her organization is pleased to move its testing center to a new location that will offer shelter to the staff who operate it.

Registration and scheduling for testing at the KCHC site may be accessed at https://www.kenoshachc.org/covid-19-resource-center/.

Meanwhile, the Kenosha Fire Department’s testing operations held Wednesdays and Fridays at the former Fire Station No. 3 in Uptown Kenosha have now ceased.

Local, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary is continuing to offer testing at the station on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with appointments strongly recommended.

