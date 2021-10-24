Kenosha County marks completion of newly rebuilt Highway H in Pleasant Prairie that will boost the new Kroger Delivery fulfillment center

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Kenosha County has completed the reconstruction of a section of Highway H in Pleasant Prairie that will boost the new Kroger Delivery fulfillment center site.
The nearly-mile-long reconstruction of Highway H (88th Avenue) between 93rd Place and Bain Station Road included the addition of turn lanes to accommodate the Kroger site being developed at 9091 88th Ave.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and others attended a ceremony Friday to mark the project’s completion.
The roadwork was conducted with the support of a $951,135 Transportation Economic Assistance grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“We are so very appreciative of the State of Wisconsin for its assistance with a road project that is helping to facilitate a major development for Kenosha County and the Village of Pleasant Prairie,” Kreuser said. “Infrastructure leads to economic development, which leads to jobs, and this project is the embodiment of that idea.”
The 330,000-square-foot Kroger facility, scheduled to begin operations in 2022, is expected to employ approximately 400 people. It is one of several similar facilities that Kroger plans to develop across the nation to build its capacity to fulfill online grocery orders.
“This project expands Kroger’s commitment to continued investment in Wisconsin. With this cutting-edge technology, Kroger is confident our partnership with Ocado will play an integral role in the continued growth of this dynamic region,” said Ken McClure, regional director of corporate affairs for the Kroger Company. “This transformative fulfillment center will create local jobs and accelerate Kroger’s ability to deliver products and services to a larger footprint, providing customers with anything, anytime, anywhere and supports Kroger’s commitment to providing Fresh for Everyone®.”
The road improvements, conducted from late-July through late-September, included full reconstruction of the existing roadway, the addition of northbound and southbound turn lanes to access the Kroger facility, drainage improvements, and relocation of existing street lighting.
“Congratulations to Kenosha County and Kroger for working together to strengthen economic opportunity in Southeast Wisconsin and create hundreds of new jobs,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said. “This project is a great example of how transportation infrastructure improvements can drive growth.”
Earlier in the summer, Kenosha County conducted a separate reconstruction project farther south on Highway H, rebuilding what was a deteriorating roadway between Highway 165 and the Illinois state line. That 2-mile project was completed in August.
