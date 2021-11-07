Kenosha County marks substantial completion of Highway S expansion with ceremony

SOMERS — Local, county and state officials have marked the completion of the largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County history.

The Highway S expansion, now substantially complete, involved transforming 3.6 miles of that road into a four-lane, divided highway from Highway 31 to the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

Other improvements included the addition of turn lanes at major intersections, new traffic signals, drainage enhancements, and the construction of an off-street, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“This much-needed, expanded roadway will serve as a gateway into Somers the same way that Highway 165 does in Pleasant Prairie,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said at an event marking the project on Friday. “The economic development that’s going to spin off of this is going to be massive, and there is already much activity in this area because of the work that the Village and Town of Somers have done.”

Kreuser noted that Kenosha County was able to obtain support for this project from the federal and state governments, with a federal award covering 80 percent of the cost of the eastern stretch of the project between highways H and 31.