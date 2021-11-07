Kenosha County marks substantial completion of Highway S expansion with ceremony

SOMERS — Local, county and state officials have marked the completion of the largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County history.
The Highway S expansion, now substantially complete, involved transforming 3.6 miles of that road into a four-lane, divided highway from Highway 31 to the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.
Other improvements included the addition of turn lanes at major intersections, new traffic signals, drainage enhancements, and the construction of an off-street, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.
“This much-needed, expanded roadway will serve as a gateway into Somers the same way that Highway 165 does in Pleasant Prairie,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said at an event marking the project on Friday. “The economic development that’s going to spin off of this is going to be massive, and there is already much activity in this area because of the work that the Village and Town of Somers have done.”
Kreuser noted that Kenosha County was able to obtain support for this project from the federal and state governments, with a federal award covering 80 percent of the cost of the eastern stretch of the project between highways H and 31.
Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said construction work began in spring 2021 and continued through last week, before the roadway reopened fully late Sunday night.
The new westbound lanes of the new, divided roadway, generally located just north of the original two-lane highway, were completed in 2020.
The eastbound lanes, generally located on the original right-of-way, were rebuilt this year.
“I can’t tell you how much this project means to the Village of Somers,” Village President George Stoner said. “This is our southern gateway.”
Along with Stoner, other guests at a ribbon-cutting ceremony included Wisconsin Department of Transportation Local Program Design Chief David Nguyen, a representative of Gov. Tony Evers, County Board supervisors, members of Kenosha County’s delegation to the state Legislature, and members of the Highway S project team.
More information about the Highway S expansion project is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2051/Highway-S-Expansion-Project.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.
Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…
SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…
Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.
The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.
The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.
Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.
On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.
One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …
Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…
A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…