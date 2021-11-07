 Skip to main content
Kenosha County marks substantial completion of Highway S expansion with ceremony
  Updated
SOMERS — Local, county and state officials have marked the completion of the largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County history.

The Highway S expansion, now substantially complete, involved transforming 3.6 miles of that road into a four-lane, divided highway from Highway 31 to the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

Other improvements included the addition of turn lanes at major intersections, new traffic signals, drainage enhancements, and the construction of an off-street, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“This much-needed, expanded roadway will serve as a gateway into Somers the same way that Highway 165 does in Pleasant Prairie,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said at an event marking the project on Friday. “The economic development that’s going to spin off of this is going to be massive, and there is already much activity in this area because of the work that the Village and Town of Somers have done.”

Kreuser noted that Kenosha County was able to obtain support for this project from the federal and state governments, with a federal award covering 80 percent of the cost of the eastern stretch of the project between highways H and 31.

Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said construction work began in spring 2021 and continued through last week, before the roadway reopened fully late Sunday night.

The new westbound lanes of the new, divided roadway, generally located just north of the original two-lane highway, were completed in 2020.

The eastbound lanes, generally located on the original right-of-way, were rebuilt this year.

There is a flurry of activity underway at three different commercial sites in an around the intersection of Highways 31 and S In Somers.

Each of the projects is part of the Somers Market Square development, which is anchored by Walmart and Sam's Club, located at the southwest corner of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway S (38th Street).

“I can’t tell you how much this project means to the Village of Somers,” Village President George Stoner said. “This is our southern gateway.”

Along with Stoner, other guests at a ribbon-cutting ceremony included Wisconsin Department of Transportation Local Program Design Chief David Nguyen, a representative of Gov. Tony Evers, County Board supervisors, members of Kenosha County’s delegation to the state Legislature, and members of the Highway S project team.

More information about the Highway S expansion project is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2051/Highway-S-Expansion-Project.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.

Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county. 

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.

