Kenosha County meatpacking companies respond to COVID-19 crisis

Positive tests impact production levels

“We are still operating,” Dennis Vignieri, president and CEO of Kenosha Beef, said Wednesday. “Based on the number of positive tests we have, it has impacted our ability to produce at the level we are accustomed to.”

Inventory has helped the company fulfill all of is orders so far and two groups of employees were able to return to work Wednesday after being off for 14 days.

Vignieri said those employees worked in Kenosha Beef’s two frozen product departments. The company employs 375 at full production capacity and is down to about 325, he said, which includes the loss of employees from the Correctional Center after work-release was halted.

Some employees who are considered “high-risk” or who live with a “high risk” person are able to remain home with the assurance they will not lose their job, Vignieri said. Those who are quarantined for 14 days are paid during that time and are not required to use sick time. Those who are not sick are able to use accrued vacation time if they choose not to come to work.