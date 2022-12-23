Kenosha County medical examiner investigating death at assisted living facility

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is investigating a death at an assisted living facility.
In a statement Hall said the case is under investigation, an autopsy has been performed and the cause and manner of death are pending. The death occurred at Parkside Manner, 6300 67th St.
Representatives with Parkside Manner had no comment Friday morning.
No additional information was available Friday afternoon.
Photos: Porkchop the therapy pig is a big ham
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.