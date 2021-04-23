Kenosha County Medical Examiner: Overdose deaths a continuing danger, cites recent cases

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is reminding the community of the dangers of drug use following a pair of suspected overdose deaths last weekend.

Both cases involved adults in the City of Kenosha and came just weeks after the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported that it responded to six, nonfatal overdose cases in just a six-week period.

There also was a third suspected overdose death earlier this month, Hall said.

“We saw an increase in overdoses in 2020 over 2019, and unfortunately, this trend does not appear to be letting up,” she said. “While we’re awaiting toxicology results to determine the particulars of this past weekend’s cases, we know for sure that any use of illegal drugs and the misuse of prescription drugs can have deadly consequences.”

According to statistics compiled by the Medical Examiner’s Office, there were 49 toxicity deaths in Kenosha County in 2020, compared with 30 in 2019, 46 in 2018 and 57 in 2017. Toxicity deaths include deaths due to any drugs such as alcohol, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, prescription medications or a combination.