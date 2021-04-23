Kenosha County Medical Examiner: Overdose deaths a continuing danger, cites recent cases

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is reminding the community of the dangers of drug use following a pair of suspected overdose deaths last weekend.
Both cases involved adults in the City of Kenosha and came just weeks after the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported that it responded to six, nonfatal overdose cases in just a six-week period.
There also was a third suspected overdose death earlier this month, Hall said.
“We saw an increase in overdoses in 2020 over 2019, and unfortunately, this trend does not appear to be letting up,” she said. “While we’re awaiting toxicology results to determine the particulars of this past weekend’s cases, we know for sure that any use of illegal drugs and the misuse of prescription drugs can have deadly consequences.”
According to statistics compiled by the Medical Examiner’s Office, there were 49 toxicity deaths in Kenosha County in 2020, compared with 30 in 2019, 46 in 2018 and 57 in 2017. Toxicity deaths include deaths due to any drugs such as alcohol, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, prescription medications or a combination.
In the cases of the six nonfatal doses the Sheriff’s Department responded to from March 30 through April 4, some of the individuals reported they had consumed Xanax bars and Oxycodone pills, according to the press release. All six people were not conscious or breathing when first responders arrived and were revived with Narcan, a medication used to counteract the effect of opiods.
The public can utilize Narcan training and free supplies of that medication from Kenosha County Public Health through a grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
More information is available at www.kenoshacounty.org/1916/Narcan-Distribution-Program, by calling 262-605-6741 or by email at narcan@kenoshacounty.org.
Many other resources are also available to help people with a substance abuse disorder, Hall said.
The Medical Examiner’s Office, in partnership with the Kenosha County Opiod Task Force, has compiled information about these in “This Packet Could Save a Life,” an envelope of materials that is available in the lobby of the Kenosha County Public Safety Building The packet is often left behind by first responders at the scene of an overdose incident.
‘No life should be lost’
“The main thing we want people to know is that help is available,” Hall said. “No life should be lost to substance use, and there are people, organizations and agencies in Kenosha County that are devoted to preventing these tragedies.”
Vivent Health has free kits available to test substances for fentanyl, which is frequently seen in overdose deaths. Vivent Health-Kenosha can be reached at 262-657-6644.
Helpful information
If an overdose is suspected, Hall said the public should follow the acronym “blue,” which stands for breathing, lips, unresponsive and eyes.
Breathing — The person is not breathing or breathing very slowly. The may be snoring or their breathing sounds like they are gurgling.
Lips — Lips and fingertips are turning blue.
Unresponsive — No response when you yell the person’s name or rub the middle of their chest hard.
Eyes — Center part of their eye is very small, also called “pinpoint pupil.”
If an overdose is suspected, give Narcan immediately if available, and call 911.
The county also provides several resources for people to utilize:
The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, 262-764-8555, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more immediate assistance, call the 24-hour Kenosha County Crisis Intervention Line at 262-657-7188.
Professional Services Group provides the Comprehensive Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program by calling 262-654-1004.
Resource packets that include information sheets and pamphlets about opiods and related community agencies and programs can be picked up in the lobby at the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., Kenosha.
The “A Way Out” program at local police departments in Lake County, Ill., is available to anyone with private insurance, regardless of their residency. The program fast-tracks drug users to substance abuse programs and services. More information is available at www.awayoutlc.org.
Prevention tips
The community also is encouraged to follow a number of prevention tips:
Lock up your medications — Keep track of quantity by regularly counting your tablets in order to make sure they are being used as prescribed and not misused.
Dispose of unused or expired medication — Kenosha County has six medication drop boxes located at all the police departments. Visit www.kenoshacounty.org/314/MedicationNeedle-Disposal to find the nearest location and collection hours.
Do not share your medications — Use only as prescribed. When pain medication is needed, ask your medical provider, dentist or veterinarian if an alternative treatment or medication is available.
Talk with friends and family about the dangers of opiod/opiate use — For information, visit www.saveliveskenosha.org.