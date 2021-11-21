Kenosha County Medical Examiner reports victim in 2020 hit-and-run fatality was not pregnant; driver to be sentenced in December

Information from the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office that was provided to the Kenosha News indicates the victim of a September 2020 fatal hit-and-run accident was not pregnant at the time.

A GoFundMe account established after the crash that killed Marisol Mendoza-Lopez, 27, indicated she was pregnant when she was struck by Kady Mehaffey, 44, of Kenosha.

Mehaffey pleaded no contest in August to a felony hit-and-run charge involving death and a felony hit-and-run charge involving injury.

The defendant, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond since her arrest, faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years on the first felony and nine months in jail on the second when she is sentenced Dec. 16, at 3:30 p.m. by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Repischak.

According to the documents received by the Kenosha News, a case activity log showed several phone calls to the Medical Examiner’s Office in the days following the Sept. 10 crash from Mendoza-Lopez’s family inquiring about the unborn child.

In each instance, the log indicates that the autopsy performed on Mendoza-Lopez showed no evidence she had been pregnant. The log cited medical data that indicated if the victim had been pregnant, something would have shown up during the autopsy.

Information from the GoFundMe was used in news reports of the incident, but a further review of the original criminal complaint showed no indication of a pregnancy.

Mehaffey was charged after she ran a stop sign and struck Mendoza-Lopez and another man in the crosswalk as they walked from a store, according to the criminal complaint. As they were crossing, a pickup headed south on 24th Avenue failed to stop at the stop sign, crashed into the couple and then sped away.

The crash was captured on a security video, which showed the 2000 red Dodge Dakota slow at the stop sign, but not stop, then accelerate and strike the couple. Mendoza-Lopez later died at the hospital.

Original sentencing delayed

Mehaffey originally had been scheduled for sentencing in October, but that was delayed until Dec. 16 when information in the pre-sentence investigation was disputed shortly before the hearing.

Defense attorney Kristyne Watson told Repischak that the report indicated the defendant had told her mother she was under the influence at the time of the crash, a fact that Mehaffey and her mother disputed.

Because of that inconsistency, Repischak delayed the sentencing until he could contact the report writer himself. Court records indicate the agent did submit a document to Repischak after the original sentencing was postponed.

That dispute in the report was enough for Repischak to delay the sentencing.

“I want to know that statement go into the (report),” he said at the time. “Obviously, if there was an allegation she was under the influence when she killed this woman, it’s going to weigh heavily into my decision (on sentencing).”

Police find truck

The day after the crash, police located the defendant’s truck, and an anonymous caller reported that Mehaffey had been involved, according to the complaint. She was found outside Spanky’s Bar, 2325 52nd St., on Sept. 11, at about 2:41 p.m.

Mehaffey told police she had loaned the truck to a friend the day before and did not know where it was. She told police she had not been driving the truck due to problems, and explained that it has been “on its way out” for a while, referring to its need for repairs, the complaint states.

The defendant told police she was having trouble with her brakes and her blinkers, and she stated she had been meaning to take it in, according to the complaint.

Police found the vehicle parked at VMC Lofts, 2122 56th St., which is about a half-mile south and east of the scene of the crash. The vehicle had damage along the wheel wells, and there appeared to be fresh damage to the driver’s side and front grill, according to the complaint.

The complaint also states the truck appeared to be the same one as seen in the surveillance video, and it was registered to Mehaffey.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.