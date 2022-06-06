Kenosha County no longer has 'high' level of COVID-19 community cases

Kenosha and Racine counties in southeast Wisconsin are no longer considered as areas of "high" community levels of COVID-19 activity.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is using a new module to measure COVID-19 activity levels. They are now using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels. The map is measured by the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in the communities.

Following a spring surge in cases which pushed both Kenosha and Racine counties into the "high" level of COVID-19 activity -- leading to some businesses and other venues to briefly restore masking requirements if individuals would be within 6 feet of others -- the state DHS announced Friday those levels had been reduced to "medium" locally.

Recommendations of the DHS still urge you to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms, and wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. They advise wearing a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. '

If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.

Kenosha County's report indicated the most recent case rate per 100,000 population was an average of 207.59, with 6.6 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population. Some 3.3 percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds in Wisconsin are in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The CDC reported Friday that 11 counties in Wisconsin are still experiencing high COVID-19 community levels, with the Milwaukee County and metro areas still reported as experiencing "high" levels.

Walworth County to the west of Kenosha is reported at the lowest level of COVID-19 activity in the latest report.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting that statewide the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 427 patients. Of those, 45 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 10.6% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 9,531,750 vaccine doses and 2,041,668 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of June 3. A total of 3,573,664 state residents are considered fully vaccinated, 61.3% of Wisconsin's population.

