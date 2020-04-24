Kenosha County nonprofits respond to challenges of COVID-19

Shelter programs continue to operate, but precautions have increased with spot temperature checks, stay in place and social distancing policies. It also serves as a KUSD lunch and breakfast meal site pick up; Monday–Friday, noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. .

“Shalom Center is fortunate to have such a dedicated and compassionate staff. Each day, our staff shows up and is willing to go ‘all hands-on deck’ considering the absence of our regularly robust volunteers. This crisis has created a great opportunity for team building and camaraderie. Our efforts would not be possible without every one of the staff members in the building.”

— Tamara Coleman, executive director

KHDS continues essential services

The Kenosha Human Development Services is scaling down some operations while continuing to provide essential services for those in need.

The KHDS Crisis line 262-657-7188 continues to be available and staffed by professionals 24 hours a day. Call rather than come directly to the Community Prevention Center. The HOPELINE remains open and staffed. You can get free, confidential emotional support by texting HOPELINE to 741741.