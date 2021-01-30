Kenosha County numbers surge; Low rates, pent-up demand are year-end home sales boon

Fueled by low rates and pent-up demand for more space, it was a tale of two markets in existing sales in 2020 — one cold, the other red hot.

Though the pandemic caused a market slowdown that hurt sales over the first six months of last year, the second half saw a big comeback. The Wisconsin Realtors Association reported home sales surged, setting new records for both sales and prices statewide.

December sales in the state were especially strong. Existing home sales increased 22.5% in December in Wisconsin compared to the same month in 2019.

Kenosha County sales rose 32.1% for the month, with sales professionals selling 214 houses. In Racine County, sales rose 9.8%, selling 247 houses.

“I had my best year and the best December,” said Mini Samuel, a broker-owner with NextHome Refined, 7850 Green Bay Road. “I think the pandemic strengthened the housing economy. It had people working from home and home schooling their children.”

Samuel, an 18-year real estate veteran, said she sold four high-value houses in December that pushed sales revenue for the month above seven-figures.

Some sought more space