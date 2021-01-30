Kenosha County numbers surge; Low rates, pent-up demand are year-end home sales boon

Fueled by low rates and pent-up demand for more space, it was a tale of two markets in existing sales in 2020 — one cold, the other red hot.
Though the pandemic caused a market slowdown that hurt sales over the first six months of last year, the second half saw a big comeback. The Wisconsin Realtors Association reported home sales surged, setting new records for both sales and prices statewide.
December sales in the state were especially strong. Existing home sales increased 22.5% in December in Wisconsin compared to the same month in 2019.
Kenosha County sales rose 32.1% for the month, with sales professionals selling 214 houses. In Racine County, sales rose 9.8%, selling 247 houses.
“I had my best year and the best December,” said Mini Samuel, a broker-owner with NextHome Refined, 7850 Green Bay Road. “I think the pandemic strengthened the housing economy. It had people working from home and home schooling their children.”
Samuel, an 18-year real estate veteran, said she sold four high-value houses in December that pushed sales revenue for the month above seven-figures.
Some sought more space
“People working from home wanted more space to accommodate home schooling and working. Some people also have moved elderly parents in with them. They were saying, ‘We need bigger space.’”
Locally, real estate sales professionals attribute the increase to historically low mortgage rates and pent-up demand.
Throughout much of last year, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped below 3%. It has since dropped further. The current rate ranges from 2.38% to 2.75%, depending on the source.
For the year, Kenosha real estate professionals sold 2,506 houses — 4% more than the previous year. In Racine County, they sold 3,095 — 10.4% more than in 2019.
Statewide, 88,685 houses were sold — 7.3% more than the previous year.
Price up due to supply shortage
Prices, however, rose because of a short supply of houses on the market.
In Kenosha County, inventory dropped to 2 months — the third lowest level in southeastern Wisconsin. It was 2.1 months in Racine County.
A low supply of houses to sell pushed up prices, with buyers competing for a smaller pool of homes. Realtors say many houses had multiple bidders.
In Kenosha County, the median price was $212,000 — $19,500 more than in 2019. The media price was $200,000 in Racine County — $20,000 higher than in 2019. Statewide, the median price was $215,000 — $19,000 more than in 2019.
Despite rising prices, some buyers were purchasing second homes. Those who had pre-approved financing were more likely to get the house they wanted.
“The low rates and high prices made this a buyers’/sellers’ market,” said Samuel. “Buyers were anxious to take advantage of the low rates. Some wanted to buy a second home in Wisconsin. Some were looking in the Lake Geneva area. I had one client who bought a lakefront property.”
For sellers, the bidding war had buyers paying more than the asking price.