Kenosha County offering hiring bonus in trying to fill seasonal park jobs

Kenosha County Parks are actively recruiting for a host of seasonal job positions, and is offering a $200 hiring bonus to successful applicants, Parks Director Matthew Collins said Friday.

“We are looking for people who love working outdoors and are willing to have a growth mindset to learn new skills,” Collins said. “Our seasonal positions are very unique and we give the flexibility and training for these individuals to grow their resume.

“We are proud to offer a variety of positions that fit people’s lifestyles, from high schoolers to folks that have retired from their professional job and looking to keep busy during the warmer months.”

Collins noted that these seasonal positions can be a gateway to dependable, annual employment for people looking for a summer job.

“For the high schoolers and college students — if you do a good job, you’re promised a job throughout high school and college,” Collins said. “And, you get to do your work outside in beautiful settings. The park is your office.”

Collins said the $200 hiring bonus will be granted to those who are successfully hired and employed for at least 30 days.

Additionally, returning seasonal parks employees are eligible to receive a $200 referral bonus for bringing successful hires into the operation.

Need for lifeguards

Collins said there is a particular need for lifeguards to staff Silver Lake Park Beach. If there is not sufficient interest from applicants, the beach will go un-staffed by guards for the third consecutive summer.

“We’re hoping that candidates come forward soon, so that we can return to that safeguard for swimmers that we’ve traditionally offered at Silver Lake Beach.”

Available seasonal or part time positions include:

Lifeguard (with necessary certification paid for by Kenosha County), Silver Lake Park

Fee collector, Silver Lake Park

Beach manager, Silver Lake Park

Assistant beach manager

Mechanic, Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

Special events coordinator, countywide opening

Short- and long-term maintenance, countywide openings

Other perks offered

Other seasonal employee perks include the payment of upfront costs for the Wisconsin Commercial Pesticide Applicator test, one Silver Lake Park Beach annual pass and up to two annual dog tags for the Kenosha County Dog Parks.

Long-term seasonal maintenance workers are also eligible to partake in an annual chainsaw safety course.

Full job postings and application links are available at https://kenoshacounty.org/jobs. For more information, please contact the Kenosha County Division of Parks at 262-857-1869.

More information details about Kenosha County Parks locations, events and programming is are available at https://parks.kenoshacounty.org.

