Kenosha County offices to begin phased-in reopening

Kenosha County government offices will begin a phased-in reopening on Monday, when the County Treasurer’s Office will open to begin accepting property tax payments.

All other county offices will reopen to the public on July 6, though many services will require an appointment. As such, the county is rolling out a new online appointment scheduler, at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com. Many services are now listed on that site, and others will be added soon.

While most services remained available over the phone or online, county offices have been closed to the public since late March, as a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The reopening process is being conducted in accordance with the best practices outlined in the Kenosha County Kickstart plan, a series of recommendations for businesses and organizations that the county developed last month in partnership with the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

Measures are being taken to help to protect county employees and the public from the virus. These include the installation of plexiglass shields at service counters and reception areas, social distancing markers on floors in service areas, and the availability of hand sanitizer at many locations within county facilities.