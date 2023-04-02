Kenosha County officials and child advocates on Saturday afternoon planted 273 pinwheels in the lawn outside the Kenosha County Job Center.

That total represents the number of children who were documented as a victim of child abuse in 2022, making up a display that will remain at the corner of 85th Street and Sheridan Road throughout April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“This display is all about raising awareness of the problem of child abuse and neglect in our community,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who took part in Saturday’s planting ceremony. “It’s fitting for it to be located outside the building where county staff do their jobs every day, working to protect and advocate for children and families.”

The annual Pinwheel Project display, now in its third year, is coordinated by the Guardians of the Children-Belle City Chapter, the local affiliate of a volunteer group of motorcyclists who work to educate the public about child abuse.

Tyler “Tornado” Northern, a member of the Belle City Chapter, said as a Kenosha native and a father, he believes hosting the pinwheel project here provides a crucial opportunity to raise awareness and potentially lower the number of cases of child abuse and neglect.

“Our goal is for there to no longer be a need for the Pinwheel Project, for the atrocity that is child abuse to stop, and the number drop to zero,” Northern said. “Until that day we urge everyone — see something, hear something, suspect something — say something. Don’t let your silence drown out their cries.”

Kenosha County Children and Family Services Division Manager Pamela Condos noted that child abuse impacts all parts of the community.

“Today’s ceremony is a positive demonstration of how we can all work together to raise awareness to prevent child abuse and neglect,” Condos said.

More information about the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services and the functions it serves is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/241/Children-Family-Services.