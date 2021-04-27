Kenosha County officials remind motorists to drive safely during road construction season

With a new road construction season underway, Kenosha County urges drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones.
This is Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, as designated by federal, state and local transportation agencies.
This year’s theme — “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.” — is a fitting reminder to slow down and give construction crews a brake, said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.
“All of those orange barrels that we’re starting to see sprouting up along our roadways are a reminder that men and women are at work in these areas, and it’s our duty as drivers to do our part to keep them safe,” Kreuser said. “That means putting down the phones, slowing down to work zone speed limits, and keeping our eyes out to avoid dangerous situations.”
‘Go Orange Day’
Wednesday is “Go Orange Day,” during which people are encouraged to wear something orange in support of highway safety. Social media pictures and posts using the #OrangeForSafety hashtag are welcome, but refrain from using electronics while driving, said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa.
“There are a few things all of us can do to help,” Abongwa said. “Those include avoiding distractions, obeying posted speed limits, expecting the unexpected, and making sure to be courteous and patient while driving.”
In 2020 in Kenosha County, there were 62 work zone crashes resulting in 19 injuries, according to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Last year, even with reduced traffic volumes due to the pandemic, there was a Wisconsin work zone crash on average every 3.5 hours, the department stated.
Work zones include major construction and rehabilitation, maintenance, emergency response, utility work, municipal projects and more — any time when there are flashing lights, signs, barrels or workers on the road.
In Wisconsin, it is illegal to talk on a handheld cellphone while driving through a work zone. Fines begin at $40, plus court costs.
“Following this law will protect you and the people working on the other side of the orange barrels,” Abongwa said.
DOT safety tips
Eliminate distractions like eating, drinking, talking on the phone or fiddling with electronic devices.
Expect the unexpected in work zones. Speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and people and vehicles may be working near the road.
Slow down. A vehicle traveling 60 mph travels 88 feet per second, and the faster you you go, the longer it takes to stop.
Give yourself room. Rear-end collisions are the most common work zone crashes, so do not tailgate.
Look for signs. Orange, diamond-shaped signs usually give ample warning of lane closures, construction areas, and flaggers and other workers ahead.
Be patient. If you don’t see workers, that doesn’t mean they’re not there. Observe the signs until you see one that says you’ve left the work zone.
Plan ahead. Leave early or map out an alternative route. Find the latest road conditions and work zone news at https://511wi.gov.
Follow the law — slow down and move over, if possible, when you see flashing lights.
Consider turning off your phone until you reach your destination.
If you have to make a call, find a secure place to pull over and stop, such as a wayside or gas station.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.
Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…
SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…
Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.
The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.
The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.
Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.
On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.
One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …
Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…
A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…