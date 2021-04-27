Kenosha County officials remind motorists to drive safely during road construction season

In 2020 in Kenosha County, there were 62 work zone crashes resulting in 19 injuries, according to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Last year, even with reduced traffic volumes due to the pandemic, there was a Wisconsin work zone crash on average every 3.5 hours, the department stated.

Work zones include major construction and rehabilitation, maintenance, emergency response, utility work, municipal projects and more — any time when there are flashing lights, signs, barrels or workers on the road.

In Wisconsin, it is illegal to talk on a handheld cellphone while driving through a work zone. Fines begin at $40, plus court costs.

“Following this law will protect you and the people working on the other side of the orange barrels,” Abongwa said.

DOT safety tips

Eliminate distractions like eating, drinking, talking on the phone or fiddling with electronic devices.

Expect the unexpected in work zones. Speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and people and vehicles may be working near the road.

Slow down. A vehicle traveling 60 mph travels 88 feet per second, and the faster you you go, the longer it takes to stop.