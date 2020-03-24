Kenosha County officials: Stay at home if you can

Kenosha County officials today urged residents to comply with Gov. Tony Evers’ order to stay in their homes to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to keep each other safe by staying at home,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “The longer we wait to keep people home, the longer we’re going to be home.”

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said: “If you don’t need to go out to work an essential job, to buy food for your family, or to seek medical care, please stay home. Our community’s health is counting on it.”

The governor’s order, which he said he plans to issue officially today, will close all workplaces that are not deemed essential. Grocery stores, doctor’s offices and other services that the state considers essential will remain open. This includes restaurants, which remain open for takeout service only.

Kreuser said he is working with the state administration to put more shape around the definition of “essential,” and how it will affect businesses in the county.