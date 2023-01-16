Kenosha County Parks apparel now available for purchase online

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A new online store is available to help people display their support for Kenosha County Parks on the clothes they wear, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced on Friday.

The Kenosha County Parks store includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and fleece jackets in men’s and women’s sizes. Other items currently available include baseball caps, backpacks and mugs.

The items are being produced to order through a partnership between Kenosha County Parks and The Lettering Machine, a family-owned and operated specialty print and embroidery shop in Downtown Kenosha.

The store may be accessed through a link on the Parks website, or directly at https://theletteringmachine.com/KenoshaCountyParks/shop/home. Once ordered, items can be shipped directly to the customer or picked up at The Lettering Machine, 720 50th St.

“When I’ve been out and about wearing my Parks sweatshirt, people have been asking me where they can get one, too,” Kerkman said. “Now we have this opportunity to offer these items to our residents, who can go online and make purchases to show support for our county parks.”

Additional items will be added to the store in the coming months as the seasons change, said Parks Director Matthew Collins.

Established in 1927, the Kenosha County Parks system now offers more than 1,500 acres of managed recreational land at eight parks located across the county, plus 17 miles of shared use paths

More information about the parks — including locations, programming, and pavilion rentals — is available at https://parks.kenoshacounty.org. You can also follow Kenosha County Parks on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks and Instagram at @kenoshacountyparks.

