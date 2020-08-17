Kenosha County Parks: Kemper Center hosts events on shore of Lake Michigan

Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling the various locations in the Kenosha County Parks system.
Kenosha County Parks’ only location on the shore of Lake Michigan, Kemper Center comprises the grounds and historic facilities of Kemper Hall, an Episcopalian girls’ boarding school that operated on the site from 1865 to 1975. Before that, it was the estate of Charles Durkee, a member of the U.S. Senate and one of Kenosha’s founders.
It is also home to the Anderson Arts Center, a historic mansion that recently reopened after a yearlong renovation.
Open to the public for art exhibitions, concerts and other special events, the arts center now features new, ADA-compliant restrooms, a state-of-the-art geothermal heating and cooling system and updated gallery spaces.
The project was conducted with great attention to historical accuracy, culminating with the preservation of what has been called a jewel on Kenosha’s lakefront. It was funded jointly by Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha.
“This work ensures that the Anderson Arts Center will grace our lakefront for generations to come,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, upon the dedication of the refreshed facility. “I thank the mayor for his support, and the great project team that orchestrated a first-class restoration of this historic building.”
While it is owned by Kenosha County, the Kemper Center property is managed by the private, nonprofit Kemper Center Inc., which offers cultural programming, event rentals and artist studio space in the former school buildings. Its charming chapel is a popular destination for weddings.
Twilight Jazz concerts held on the lawn outside of the Anderson Arts Center are another popular attraction, as are tours of the Durkee Mansion when it is decorated extensively for the holidays each year.
Earlier this year, Kemper’s shoreline was damaged heavily by strong waves during a winter storm. While the buildings were spared from damage, a multiuse trail that runs along the lakefront remains closed until further notice.
The county is engaged in the process of attempting to secure federal funding to repair and protect the shoreline from future damage, said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.
Kemper Center is located at 6501 Third Ave. in Kenosha. Programming and facilities information is available at www.kempercenter.com.
More information about all Kenosha County Parks locations and amenities is available at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org.
