Kenosha County Parks: Kemper Center hosts events on shore of Lake Michigan

Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling the various locations in the Kenosha County Parks system.

Kenosha County Parks’ only location on the shore of Lake Michigan, Kemper Center comprises the grounds and historic facilities of Kemper Hall, an Episcopalian girls’ boarding school that operated on the site from 1865 to 1975. Before that, it was the estate of Charles Durkee, a member of the U.S. Senate and one of Kenosha’s founders.

It is also home to the Anderson Arts Center, a historic mansion that recently reopened after a yearlong renovation.

Open to the public for art exhibitions, concerts and other special events, the arts center now features new, ADA-compliant restrooms, a state-of-the-art geothermal heating and cooling system and updated gallery spaces.

The project was conducted with great attention to historical accuracy, culminating with the preservation of what has been called a jewel on Kenosha’s lakefront. It was funded jointly by Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha.