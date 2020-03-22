Kenosha County parks open, social distancing encouraged

Kenosha County parks and Richard Bong State Recreation Area are still open to explore, though programming has been adjusted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins said people should still use social distancing while at the parks, but encourages people to hit the trails.
“It’s really important to respect your mental health as much as your physical health, and a park setting is a good way to get outdoors while we deal with this difficult situation,” Collins added. “You can get out there, enjoy the parks and be safe while you do it, as long as you understand the importance of social distancing and touchpoints.”
Collins said the year-round restroom facility at Petrifying Springs Park is being sanitized twice a day. That is the only year-round restroom facility within the county park system. The Pringle building is currently closed to the general public.
“Parks staff had planned to sanitize touchpoints on playground equipment as well, but found that there wasn’t a practical way to keep up with that while ensuring a germ-free environment for users,” Collins said. “Therefore, we recommend that people do avoid playground equipment, and enjoy the parks in other ways — on our multiuse trails, in the woods and other places where touchpoints aren’t an issue.”
Collins encouraged people to follow Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for updates and ideas for family outings and lesson plans.
Pringle Nature Center
Pringle Nature Center naturalist Elizabeth Alvey has created a variety of ways to advance the center’s mission of “Putting People in Touch with Nature” during the COVID-19 social distancing effort.
“Spending time in nature is now more important than ever, according to a mountain of research confirming its positive effects on mental well-being, physical fitness, and immune system function,” Alvey posted on the center’s website. “These closures have challenged PNC, and similar institutions everywhere, with developing creative, low-contact ways for the public to access environmental education and park resources.”
Alvey said “social distancing does not have to mean isolation, boredom, or even a hiatus from learning.” The center has partnered with Kenosha County and other local organizations to offer nature-based activities and lesson plans for the coming weeks.
Free activities
Many of these free activities can be done anywhere, not just at Bristol Woods. The county parks are open during their regular hours to explore. The free “social-distancing friendly” activities can be found on the center’s website www.pringlenc.org/free. PNC will also provide updates, lesson plans and ideas on Instagram (@pringle_nature_center) and its Facebook page.
For example, PNC is hosting a nature-based photo challenge through March 24. The challenge is similar to a scavenger hunt. Participants take photos of something that fits a category on the provided list and must post it on social media and tag PNC for a chance to win a free membership to the nature center.
These photos can be taken at any park. One winner will be chosen per challenge, and the winning photo will be posted on social media. This contest is open to both children and adults in Racine, Kenosha and Lake counties.
Friends of Pringle memberships confer a number of benefits, including waived or reduced rates on children’s summer camps, birthday parties and most public programs, as well as a free GPS unit and snowshoe rentals. Any winners who already possess a 2020 membership will be given the option of either gifting the free membership to another recipient or deferring to a 2021 membership.
The contest challenges people to take photos of: a map; the photographer’s favorite spot; something growing; something decaying; something old; something young; something warm; something cold; something soft; something hard; water flowing; and the photographer’s reflection.
Alvey said PNC provides a QR code-activated self-guided interpretive Bristol Woods trail tour highlighting points of interest along the red trail. Simply point a smartphone camera at one of the QR codes and click the link that pops up to learn about the history and ecology of the park.
Events are also postponed at Richard Bong State Recreation Area and all other state parks. However, hiking and multiuse trails and hunting areas are open.
Visitors are reminded to practice proper personal hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to limit group sizes to under 10 people when enjoying state properties.
All campsites are closed through April 30. Refunds will be issued to those who had reservation dates prior to that and no new reservations will be accepted until further notice.
For updates visit dnr.wi.gov or follow the DNR on Facebook (@WIDNR), on Instagram (@wi_dnr) or on Twitter (@WDNR).
LORD OF LIFE CHURCH SERVICE
terry and tom1
Mountains
Terry and Chris
Terry and brothers
Farm in woods
Dr Who
GLOBAL WARMING MEETING
GLOBAL WARMING MEETING
pebblebrook apartments fire
meals4paws 1.jpg
meals4paws 2.jpg
cat hoarding 2.jpg
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
MOBILE TESTING STATION
MOBILE TESTING STATION
Food for boxes
Crowd funding folks
Karisa and Ella
parkside day 1.jpg
WILMOT LUNCHES
WILMOT LUNCHES
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
No rush hour
Local government, emergency responders and businesses have been adapting to the coronavirus outbreak, and making decisions in order to try to …