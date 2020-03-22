Kenosha County parks open, social distancing encouraged

For example, PNC is hosting a nature-based photo challenge through March 24. The challenge is similar to a scavenger hunt. Participants take photos of something that fits a category on the provided list and must post it on social media and tag PNC for a chance to win a free membership to the nature center.

These photos can be taken at any park. One winner will be chosen per challenge, and the winning photo will be posted on social media. This contest is open to both children and adults in Racine, Kenosha and Lake counties.

Friends of Pringle memberships confer a number of benefits, including waived or reduced rates on children’s summer camps, birthday parties and most public programs, as well as a free GPS unit and snowshoe rentals. Any winners who already possess a 2020 membership will be given the option of either gifting the free membership to another recipient or deferring to a 2021 membership.

The contest challenges people to take photos of: a map; the photographer’s favorite spot; something growing; something decaying; something old; something young; something warm; something cold; something soft; something hard; water flowing; and the photographer’s reflection.