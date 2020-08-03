Kenosha County Parks: Petrifying Springs is flagship of system

A gross revenue share that the county receives from the biergarten is earmarked to fund park improvements. Last year, it aided in the construction of a new ball diamond, storage facility and year-round restroom building located near the biergarten and the Carlisle Family Dog Park.

“The biergarten itself was a popular addition to Petrifying Springs Park, and now it’s helped to pay for other improvements that even more park users will enjoy for many years to come,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

Pike River restoration

Petrifying Springs is also the site of an ongoing project to improve the region’s ecology.

The multiphase Pike River streambank and wetland restoration project began in 2018 and will continue in future years.

The Phase 1 project, which benefited from grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Fund for Lake Michigan, is aimed at restoring and preserving the Pike River watershed, ultimately feeding cleaner water into Lake Michigan.

“This is a win-win for our environment and our quality of life, which is enhanced so much by the natural resources around us,” Kreuser said.