Kenosha County Parks: Petrifying Springs is flagship of system

Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling the various locations in the Kenosha County Parks system.
Considered the flagship of the Kenosha County Parks system, Petrifying Springs Park is the oldest and most frequently visited county park.
It is located just north of the city in Somers, at 5555 Seventh St. (Highway A), east of Green Bay Road and west of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus.
County Executive Jim Kreuser has championed a series of improvements to the park over the last 12 years, including infrastructure enhancements, environmental work and general beautification.
Biergarten development
A notable recent addition to the park was the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, which opened in 2017 in a partnership between the county and local businessmen Mike Grab and Tony DeBartolo.
Grab and DeBartolo invested more than $90,000 in improvements to convert the southernmost pavilion in the park into the biergarten, which offers authentic German and local craft beers, bratwurst, pretzels and other snacks. Live entertainment and various family activities are often scheduled, along with an annual Oktoberfest celebration and other events, including those that benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and other charities.
A gross revenue share that the county receives from the biergarten is earmarked to fund park improvements. Last year, it aided in the construction of a new ball diamond, storage facility and year-round restroom building located near the biergarten and the Carlisle Family Dog Park.
“The biergarten itself was a popular addition to Petrifying Springs Park, and now it’s helped to pay for other improvements that even more park users will enjoy for many years to come,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.
Pike River restoration
Petrifying Springs is also the site of an ongoing project to improve the region’s ecology.
The multiphase Pike River streambank and wetland restoration project began in 2018 and will continue in future years.
The Phase 1 project, which benefited from grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Fund for Lake Michigan, is aimed at restoring and preserving the Pike River watershed, ultimately feeding cleaner water into Lake Michigan.
“This is a win-win for our environment and our quality of life, which is enhanced so much by the natural resources around us,” Kreuser said.
Other improvements to Petrifying Springs, conducted earlier in Kreuser’s tenure, included the removal of a dam on the Pike River, reconstruction of the main road through the park and the addition of a multiuse trail that now runs through the park and all the way to Highway KR, via a boardwalk that crosses the Pike just north of Highway A.
More information about all Kenosha County Parks locations and amenities is available at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org.
