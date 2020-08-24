Kenosha County parks: Veterans Memorial is county's newest park

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County’s newest park — now with a new name and mission — remains a work in progress, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said.

The county executive’s budget for 2020, adopted by the County Board in November, included a provision to rename the park formerly known informally as “KD Park” as the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park.

“The Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park will stand as a tribute for the service and sacrifices of those who are serving and those who have served,” Kreuser said.

In his budget address, Kreuser noted the importance of memorializing veterans in a complementary way with the serene, natural sanctuary of the park.

Under a long-term plan developed several years ago and which still remains in place, the park is to be developed with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

“The sustainable nature of the park is in perfect harmony with how our veterans have sustained our nation,” Kreuser said.