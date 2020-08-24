Kenosha County parks: Veterans Memorial is county's newest park

Kenosha County’s newest park — now with a new name and mission — remains a work in progress, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said.
The county executive’s budget for 2020, adopted by the County Board in November, included a provision to rename the park formerly known informally as “KD Park” as the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park.
“The Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park will stand as a tribute for the service and sacrifices of those who are serving and those who have served,” Kreuser said.
In his budget address, Kreuser noted the importance of memorializing veterans in a complementary way with the serene, natural sanctuary of the park.
Under a long-term plan developed several years ago and which still remains in place, the park is to be developed with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.
“The sustainable nature of the park is in perfect harmony with how our veterans have sustained our nation,” Kreuser said.
The 334-acre park, on the site of a formal gravel quarry on Highway KD, includes a 39-acre lake that is available for use by kayakers, canoers and others in non-motorized boats. More than four miles of trails have been established, and plans for future amenities — including a tribute to veterans — remain in development.
Also, the park’s first permanent restroom facility is under construction this season.
Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is located at 8530 352nd Ave. (Highway KD). Directly around the corner from the park, on Highway F, is the Warren Close Bark Park, one of three locations in the Kenosha County Dog Parks system.
More information about the locations and amenities of Kenosha County Parks is available at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org.
