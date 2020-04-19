Kenosha County Parks; Works of Progress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County under County Executive Jim Kreuser has made improvements and enhancements to its parks a top priority when it comes to further improving the community’s quality of life.

“When I came into office in 2008, I saw that our county parks system was not being used to its fullest potential,” Kreuser said. “I told my staff then and I continue to tell them that it should be our goal to wear out the grass in our parks. We want to see them full of people, year-round, enjoying activities and taking in the natural beauty.”

To that end, Kenosha County has embarked on numerous improvements and a series of notable public-private partnerships that have brought new activities and programming into the parks.

Kreuser notes that as much of this as possible is done without additional taxpayer funding.

“We actively seek out grants from the state and federal governments and other organizations, looking to leverage as many resources as we can to make our parks system that much stronger,” Kreuser said. “In some cases — like the Petrifying Springs Biergarten — we’re actually bringing additional revenue into our coffers, along with new amenities that have quickly become community favorites.”