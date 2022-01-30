Kenosha County police departments unite in safe driver enforcement campaigns

Three Kenosha County police departments will have additional officers on night patrols for irresponsible drivers as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns through September.

According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, public information officer for the Kenosha Police Department, the KPD will be joined by the Pleasant Prairie and UW-Parkside police departments with extra officers “specifically deployed for the campaign,” enforcing seat belt and impaired driving laws.

“Law enforcement departments have pleaded for voluntary compliance,” Nosalik said. “Unfortunately people don’t listen.”

In announcing the program, the Kenosha department stated that more than 50% of passenger occupants killed during nighttime driving weren’t wearing their seat belts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That fact has led to the emphasis on nighttime enforcement.

The other focus of the campaign, drunk and impaired driving, has its own grim statistics.

“The leading cause of vehicle injury and fatality is impaired driving,” Nosalik said.

While drunk driving remains a significant concern, a department noted that many states, Wisconsin included, have been seeing an increase in drugged drivers. It warns that the use of illegal, prescription or even over-the-counter medications can compromise drivers’ ability to safely operate their vehicles.

“The goal (of the campaign) is to educate the people,” Nosalik said, “but sometimes people have to be held accountable.”

Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law, in place since 2009, allows for law enforcement to stop and cite drivers for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle, with higher penalties for transporting unrestrained children.

