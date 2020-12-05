Kenosha County property tax bills will be mailed this week

Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson is reminding taxpayers that property tax bills will be mailed beginning this week, and it is the responsibility of all taxpayers to make a payment by the end of January.

“If you do not receive your tax bill by Dec. 15, please contact your municipal treasurer to get a copy of your bill and check that they have the correct mailing address on file for your property,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson reminded everyone to review their bill when it arrives, making a note that the first payment is due by Jan. 31, 2021, and should be paid to their city, village or town treasurer.

“In order to avoid additional interest and penalty, and losing the option to pay in installments, it is essential that taxpayers pay at least the full amount of their first installment by Jan. 31, 2021, to their municipal treasurer,” Jacobson said. “If you are unable to pay the full amount, you should pay as much as you are able by Jan. 31, 2021, to reduce the amount you will be charged in interest and penalty,”

While reviewing their property tax bill, residents should also check to see if they are receiving the lottery credit. Individuals are allowed to have the lottery credit applied to their primary residence; people cannot have more than one primary residence.