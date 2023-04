LEFT: From left, Nurse Practitioner Krista Tappa, Registered Nurse Lisa Lupo and Medical Assistant Adriana Rodriguez Moreno make up the staff at the new Kenosha County Public Health Clinic-West in Silver Lake. Lupo and Rodriguez Moreno will be on site the first and third Thursday of each month, while Tappa will be available to meet with patients via videoconference from her office in the Job Center Clinic in Kenosha. RIGHT: Nurse Practitioner Krista Tappa and Registered Nurse Lisa Lupo stock medications on Thursday, the first day of operations of the new Kenosha County Public Health Clinic-West in Silver Lake. The clinic, which offers reproductive health services, is located within the Kenosha Community Health Center’s Silver Lake Clinic facility.