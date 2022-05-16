Kenosha County Public Health, community partners hosting COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics

Kenosha County Public Health will hold two COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics this week, with incentives offered to all who receive a dose.

The clinics will be offered:

Today, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St..

Sunday, May 22, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Coleman Chapel AME Church, 4111 30th Ave.

They follow a similar clinic held on Sunday at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave.

First and second vaccine doses will be available for anyone ages 5 and older. Boosters will be offered to those 12 and older. (Those under 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian.)

Clinic clients may choose from the three vaccine varieties: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, although Pfizer remains the only vaccine authorized for distribution to those under 18.

A $25 Visa gift card will be given to everyone who receives a dose, while supplies last.

The clinics are being presented in a partnership between Kenosha County Public Health, the Health Equity Task Force and the hosting organizations. The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund is also a partner in the two church locations.

“The Health Equity Task Force is continuing to address the disparities around the COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Tamarra Coleman, a member of the group. “Our primary focus is to ensure that those who are eligible and want the vaccine, including both boosters, have the opportunity to access it. We appreciate our community partners, like Second Baptist Church, the Kenosha Senior Center, and Coleman Chapel AME for partnering with us in these efforts.”

Cyndean Jennings, a trustee and usher at Coleman Chapel, said the church is pleased to be a part of the effort.

“We are happy to partner with Kenosha County Public Health by serving as one of the COVID mobile vaccination sites,” Jennings said. “Coleman Chapel AME Church is committed to the spiritual, mental and physical health of our community.”

No appointments are needed at all three clinics.

At all of the sites, health professionals will be present to answer questions about the vaccines.

All vaccines are free, and no I.D. or health insurance are required.

Those who have already received a first or second dose of the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccination card, if possible, although this is not required.

More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to vaccine and testing providers in the community, is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

