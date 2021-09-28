Kenosha County Public Health goes mobile with vaccinations

Kenosha County Public Health has entered the next phase of its ongoing effort to promote COVID-19 vaccination, conducting mobile missions on foot in strategically selected neighborhoods.

The next such effort will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, on a route spanning the 6500 and 6600 blocks of 15th Avenue, the 1500 and 1600 blocks of 67th Street, and the 6500 and 6600 blocks of 17th Avenue.

Other missions will be held weekly through October, with times and locations to be announced.

The effort is being conducted in a collaboration between Kenosha County Public Health and the Health Equity Task Force, a group of community leaders who came together in January to partner with the county on creating more equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines for communities of color.

The walking missions, which began last week, are being targeted to neighborhoods with particularly low vaccination rates.

“We want to meet the community where they are, taking the vaccines and education about them out to people who haven’t been served,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit. “Vaccination remains the most effective way to stamp out COVID-19, it’s safe, and it’s now readily accessible.”