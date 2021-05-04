Kenosha County Public Health phasing out mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Kenosha County Public Health plans to phase out its mass vaccination clinics by month’s end as demand decreases, Health Director Jen Freiheit announced Tuesday.

“As we’re seeing demand decrease at our mass community vaccination clinics, we’re nearing the point where we will be more effective taking the vaccine out to the corners of the community where it’s most needed,” Freiheit said. “For anyone who has not yet had an opportunity to become vaccinated or is still on the fence about it, these final weeks of our large-scale clinic availability are a great time to get it done.”

In the meantime, supply is now such that those choosing to be vaccinated by public health nurses will be able to request the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Freiheit said. However, Pfizer is the only vaccine federally approved for distribution to 16- and 17-year-olds.

“Over the coming weeks, we encourage people to come out to our large-scale clinics,” Freiheit said. “Appointments are available but are no longer required, and we’re now able to respond to individuals’ requests for Moderna, Pfizer or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

