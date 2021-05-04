Kenosha County Public Health phasing out mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Kenosha County Public Health plans to phase out its mass vaccination clinics by month’s end as demand decreases, Health Director Jen Freiheit announced Tuesday.
“As we’re seeing demand decrease at our mass community vaccination clinics, we’re nearing the point where we will be more effective taking the vaccine out to the corners of the community where it’s most needed,” Freiheit said. “For anyone who has not yet had an opportunity to become vaccinated or is still on the fence about it, these final weeks of our large-scale clinic availability are a great time to get it done.”
In the meantime, supply is now such that those choosing to be vaccinated by public health nurses will be able to request the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Freiheit said. However, Pfizer is the only vaccine federally approved for distribution to 16- and 17-year-olds.
“Over the coming weeks, we encourage people to come out to our large-scale clinics,” Freiheit said. “Appointments are available but are no longer required, and we’re now able to respond to individuals’ requests for Moderna, Pfizer or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
Clinic schedules
These public health clinics are open to anyone age 16 or older who lives, works or studies in Kenosha County:
• Friday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon, former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., Kenosha.
• Wednesday, May 12, noon to 6 p.m., Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake.
• Friday, May 14, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.
• Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.
• Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.
• Wednesday, May 26, 1 to 5 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.
• Friday, May 28, 9 a.m. to noon, Job Center.
Appointments may be made online at kenoshacounty.org/vaccine. Those who receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at the clinics after May 7 will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the Kenosha County Public Health Nurse of the Day Clinic in the Job Center.
Other options
While the large-scale, county-run clinics will end, Kenosha County Public Health will continue serving the community with smaller, pop-up clinics, in addition to the Nurse of the Day Clinic.
Other vaccine providers in Kenosha County, in alphabetical order, include:
• Advocate Aurora Health.
• Froedtert South.
• Good Value Pharmacy.
• Kenosha Community Health Center.
• Kenosha Pick ’n Save.
• Kenosha Urgicare.
• Meijer.
• Modern Apothecary.
• Walgreens.
• Zenith HealthCare S.C.
For information on how to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at one of these locations, go online to kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com.