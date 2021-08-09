Kenosha County Public Health recommends universal masking in schools, institutions of higher education

As school boards meet and prepare for the 2021-22 school year, Kenosha County Public Health on Monday recommended universal masking be required.

Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced the recommendation, urging it be put in place for all teachers, staff, students and visitors in all education systems, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

She noted the recommendation is in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“We know that this isn’t what many people are wanting to hear as we begin the third school year affected by the pandemic,” Freiheit said. “But unfortunately, we’ve reached another critical moment where we must do all that we can to limit the spread of COVID-19, which is continuing to evolve and adapt as new variants take hold.”

“Going into the fall semester, K-12 schools and higher education institutions can play an important role by promoting the current health and safety benefits of masking,” Freiheit added.

Kenosha Unified