Kenosha County Public Health recommends universal masking in schools, institutions of higher education

As school boards meet and prepare for the 2021-22 school year, Kenosha County Public Health on Monday recommended universal masking be required.
Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced the recommendation, urging it be put in place for all teachers, staff, students and visitors in all education systems, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
She noted the recommendation is in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“We know that this isn’t what many people are wanting to hear as we begin the third school year affected by the pandemic,” Freiheit said. “But unfortunately, we’ve reached another critical moment where we must do all that we can to limit the spread of COVID-19, which is continuing to evolve and adapt as new variants take hold.”
“Going into the fall semester, K-12 schools and higher education institutions can play an important role by promoting the current health and safety benefits of masking,” Freiheit added.
Kenosha Unified
Last school year, masks were required of staff and students in Kenosha Unified School District schools. Some county schools outside of KUSD district opted not to require masks or made them optional.
Monday’s health department recommendation puts a pivot on original plans for the coming school year for KUSD schools.
When adopted at a special June 15 board meeting, the blueprint for the upcoming year, Better Together 2021-2022, did not require the wearing of masks by students or staff.
Last week KUSD’s two extended year schools, Frank Elementary School and Wilson Elementary School, began the 2021-22 school year with no mask mandates in place.
It is anticipated that adoption of any mask recommendations will be discussed at the next KUSD school board meeting, scheduled for Aug. 24.
Surge started in July
Since the beginning of July, Kenosha County has seen a seven-fold increase in COVID-19 cases overall, including a six-fold increase in cases among children under 18 years old.
The CDC now classifies Kenosha County as having a high level of community transmission of the virus, Freiheit said.
Because of this, local public health officials urge school boards to consider those facts and vote in alignment with the national and statewide back-to-school universal masking guidance to keep children safe and healthy.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is highly transmissible and affects children much more than the original virus. Adding another layer of protection on top of vaccination is needed to stop the spread, Freiheit said.
Given new evidence on the Delta variant, the American Academy of Pediatrics on July 9 updated its school guidance, recommending universal indoor masking and a layered approach to COVID-19 prevention strategies. This includes physical distancing, enhanced ventilation and handwashing.
CDC advises masking
On July 27, following suit with the AAP, the CDC updated its guidance, recommending universal masking in schools.
A significant portion of the student population is not eligible to receive the vaccine, and masking is a proven tool in mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus and all of the new variants, Freiheit said.
On Aug. 4, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its updated COVID-19 K-12 school outbreak guidance.
“Following these recommendations — along with getting vaccinated for those ages 12 and up who are currently eligible — will help to protect students, school staff and the community at large,” Freiheit said.
For more local details about COVID-19, including how to find a vaccination location, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at https://kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.