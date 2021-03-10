 Skip to main content
Kenosha County Public Health’s expanded-capacity COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens
Kenosha County Public Health’s expanded-capacity COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens

ShopKo vaccine clinic sign

Employees from FastSigns hang a sign on the side of the former Shopko building Monday at 5300 52nd St. It opened Wednesday as the new home for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

 Elizabeth Snyder photos, Kenosha News

Kenosha County Public Health’s expanded-capacity COVID-19 community vaccination clinic is now operational in the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd St. in Kenosha.

The former clinic site in the Kenosha County Job Center is no longer operational.

Those who have appointments to receive both the first and second dose of the vaccine from Kenosha County Public Health should report to the Shopko building at their appointment time.

County health officials advise that appointments are required to receive the vaccine from Kenosha County Public Health. The clinic is available to those who live, work or study in Kenosha County.

Links to Kenosha County’s online appointment system, as well as those of other local vaccine providers, are available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or by clicking the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org.

For those who do not have internet access, a vaccination call center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 262-605-6799.

