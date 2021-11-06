Kenosha County Public Health to host children's vaccination clinics beginning Thursday

Parents in need of a booster shot or their first or second dose of one of the vaccines may receive it alongside their children, Freiheit said. All three vaccine varieties will be available for people 18 and older.

Appointments are recommended but not required. Online registration is available at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/; once completing the registration form, select the “Kenosha County Public Health-Mass Clinic” site. Appointments may also be made by phone through the Kenosha County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center, at 262-605-6799.

For those who cannot make it to one of the clinics, a limited number of vaccination appointments for anyone ages 5 and up are available at the Kenosha County Public Health Clinics in the Job Center and in Uptown Kenosha. These appointments may be made at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com/#/ or by calling 262-605-6799.

A list of other local vaccine providers and links to their appointment systems is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub webpage, at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

More information about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination for children from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/parents.htm.

